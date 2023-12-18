Catholic church priests have been allowed to bless same-sex and "irregular" couples, under certain circumstances.

Pope Francis gave the approval after announcing the change of guidelines on Monday, December 18

The church clarified that blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or related to civil unions or weddings.

Vatican City, Italy - The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has permitted priests to bless same-sex and "irregular" couples, under certain circumstances.

According to BBC News, this was disclosed after Pope Francis approved a document issued by the Vatican announcing the change on Monday, December 18. The document says priests must decide on a case-by-case basis.

The Vatican said it should be a sign that "God welcomes all". However, the Vatican said blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or related to civil unions or weddings.

The church added that it continues to view marriage as between a man and a woman.

The prefect of the Church, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, said the new guidelines would allow priests to bless relationships still considered sinful.

According to the declaration, people receiving a blessing "should not be required to have prior moral perfection."

Cardinal Fernández noted that the new stance does not validate the status of same-sex couples in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

