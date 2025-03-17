The Vatican released the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalisation, showing him concelebrating Mass at the chapel in Rome's Gemelli hospital

The 88-year-old pontiff, undergoing treatment for pneumonia, expressed gratitude to well-wishers and urged continued prayers for peace in conflict-affected countries

Despite his health challenges, the pope remains committed to his leadership, recently approving a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church

Rome, Italy – The Vatican has released the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalisation for pneumonia, showing the pontiff wearing a stole while concelebrating Mass in the chapel at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

On March 16, 2025, the Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pope had presided over Mass for the first time since his month-long stay at the hospital began.

First photo of Pope Francis released. Photo credit: Vatican Pool via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, this marked a significant step, as it meant Francis had moved beyond simply participating in Mass or receiving the Eucharist in recent weeks.

Pontiff continues medical treatments

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis continued with his medical treatments and therapies on March 16, working throughout the day and refraining from receiving visitors.

He remains in stable condition but still requires non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygen therapy during the day.

This hospitalisation represents the longest stay for the pope since his election 12 years ago.

Gratitude and prayers for peace

In a text of his weekly Angelus prayer shared earlier on March 16, the pope expressed gratitude to well-wishers for their prayers and support during this “period of trial.”

Outside the hospital, dozens of schoolchildren gathered with yellow and white balloons—the colours of the Holy See—and shouted “viva il papa.” A group of children later entered the hospital with balloons and flowers to show their solidarity.

Pope Francis thanked them warmly, saying, “The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.” He also called for prayers for peace in conflict-affected regions, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Commitment to leadership and future plans

Despite his hospitalisation, Pope Francis has signalled his intention to remain active in his leadership role.

He has approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, reaffirming his commitment to his responsibilities as pontiff.

New photo of Pope Francis as released. Photo credit: Vatican Press

Source: Twitter

Pope opens up on what he's going through

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 88-year-old Pope Francis said he is “facing a period of trial" while he slowly recovering from pneumonia in the Gemelli hospital. The Holy Father thanked well-wishers for their prayers in his traditional Sunday message from his sick bed in the hospital.

As reported by Sky News, the pope stated this in the message published by the Vatican on Sunday, March 16, 2025. "I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me."

Speaking further during the second Sunday of Lent fasting period, the pope said: "Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope."

Source: Legit.ng