Russia has been accused of indiscriminately bombing the people of Kherson according to a resident

The resident simply identified as Yulia accused the Russians invaders of cutting off telephone connection

According to her, their houses are shelled while they are without gas, electricity, water, communications

Yulia, a resident of Kherson has narrated painful situation as Russian Troops continue their widely condemned invasion of Ukraine. She disclosed this in a video, CNN reports.

She was quoted to have said:

Newlywed Ukrainian couple fighting for their homeland. Photo: CNN

Source: UGC

“The Russian military occupied Kherson and the Kherson region, cut off our telephone connection, we cannot contact relatives and families either in the city or outside,” she continued.

“Our houses were shelled and bombed, civilians are dying. In the region, people have been sitting without gas, electricity, water, communications for a week now. It is impossible to get to them, as civilians in their cars are being fired upon. There are no goods in the stores, some people have no food and water, no medicines, babies without diapers and clothes. Pregnant girls give birth in basements."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“There are catastrophically few in the city. We also have a grandmother with dementia who needs diapers and medicines on an ongoing basis, which are also not available in the city."

Narrating further, Yulia added:

“We are in hiding. There is a curfew in the city, if people go out after eight in the evening, they shoot to kill. You can move in the company of no more than two people.

"We have bunkers around the city, not all houses have basements. There is an alarm around the city when we need to go to cover.

“The Ukrainian flag is still over Kherson, the city did not surrender to the invaders. the military said not to provoke them and everyone would be alive."

200 Nigerians apply to join Ukrainian Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some Nigerians in a voluntary attempt indicated their interest to join the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.

It was reported that no fewer than 200 persons were said to have made their intentions known. A source, who does not want his name on print was quoted to have said:

"About 200 Nigerians have applied to go and fight for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian invasion and the number is increasing."

Russian Invasion: Nigerian Volunteer Fighters Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Reacting to the development, the second secretary of the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

It was gathered that the men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

It was learnt that about 115 young Nigerian men had put down their names.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soyinka, 167 other Nobel Laureates condemn further attacks

One hundred and sixty-eight Nobel Laureates including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka, have called for an immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, voiced their support for the Ukra.inian people and the free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression

According to them, there is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes, saying that the Russian invasion blatantly violated the United Nations Charter, which says, 'All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.'

The Nobel Laureates said the Russian invasion would stain the international reputation of the Russian state for decades to come and that it would pose barriers to its economy and inflict hardships on its population

Source: Legit.ng