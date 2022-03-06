Many residents have fled to neighbouring countries since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24

Though the Nigerian government has started evacuating its citizens, some students are still trapped in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that shares borders with Russia

A video shared online showed the students appealing for help as they chanted, "We want to go home”

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, says FG is doing everything possible for their safe and speedy evacuation

No fewer than 300 Nigerian students are reportedly stuck in Sumy, a city in North-Eastern Ukraine.

Samuel Otunla, a Veterinary Medicine master's student at Sumy National Agrarian University, spoke with Premium Times, noting that it has been an uncomfortable experience. According to him, March 3 was one of the most terrifying days.

Narrating his experience, he stated:

“Once we got the safety warning and arrived in the basement, we heard one of the loudest explosions and in a few minutes, the electricity went off – not just in our area but all over the city. Water was also off. Though it was restored 17 hours later, it was an uncomfortable experience.”

Let us go home, Nigerian students in Sumy protest

In a separate report by The Cable, students stranded in Sumy State University (SumDU), Ukraine, are said to have appealed for an immediate evacuation.

Several students are reportedly still trapped in the school, as they have been unable to leave the city.

In a viral video posted online, the students were heard chanting “let us go home. We want to go home”.

Route out of Sumy blocked

It was learnt that the access route out of the city had been blocked, thereby preventing them from leaving.

One of the students alleged:

“For the past two weeks that this war has started, apparently, there has been a route to leave Sumy but the school has refused to provide us with buses, transportation to leave this place."

FG working on evacuating students

Reacting to the plight of the students in Sumy, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, said the country's ambassador to Ukraine, Shina Alege, is following up with the Ukrainian authorities.

He said Dmytro Kuleba, minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, has given the procedure to follow in respect of the evacuation of the Nigerian students.

First batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Abuja

The Nigerian government on Friday, March 4, successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Nigerians who were evacuated from Romania arrived on board Max Air Flight VM602.

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission in a tweet said the flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, March 4, at 7.10 am.

