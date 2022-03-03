Russian War: 200 Nigerians Apply To Join Ukrainian Army

Some Nigerians are now ready to go to Ukraine and help the country resist the invasion by the Russians

According to reports, the number of volunteers is increasing by the day and will possibly hit 40 very soon

Meanwhile, Ukraine government have reportedly shortlisted about 100 people who are ex-servicemen

Many Nigerians have indicated their interest to join Ukraine in defending her homeland from the Russian invasion.

Specifically, about 200 Nigerians have volunteered to be recruited into the Ukrainian Army.

About 200 Nigerians have applied to join Ukrainian Army. Photo: Titi Sodipe

Source: Facebook

Leadership newspaper reports that the number of Nigerian volunteers is increasing and might hit 400 before the week runs out.

A source, who does not want his name on print was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"About 200 Nigerians have applied to go and fight for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian invasion and the number is increasing.”

He added that the government of Ukraine had shortlisted about 100 who are the most qualified because the Ukrainian government has more preference for ex-servicemen and those with military background and can handle weapons.

Russia-Ukraine war: What does Putin want?

Putin does not want Ukraine leaning towards the West. In specific terms, he listed his demands in a list of security guarantees that the West has to agree to in order to lower tensions in Europe and defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Among the demands is that Ukraine must not be allowed to join NATO. He also wants any NATO drills near Russia’s border halted. Putin also wants NATO to remove any troops or weapons deployed to countries that entered the alliance after 1997.

Those being indirectly referred to include Poland, the former Soviet countries of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Balkan countries.

Ukraine: FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians

In a related development, the governments of Romania and Hungary have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Source: Legit.ng