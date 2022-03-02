Some Nigerians are interested in helping Ukraine overcome the invasion of its country by Russian forces

The Ukrainian embassy in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been besieged by young Nigerians interested in helping Ukraine

The situation is the same in several countries as Britons, Americans and Canadians have also offered to help Ukraine

FCT, Abuja - About 115 young men who are Nigerians, on Tuesday, March 1 offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Guardian newspaper reports that attempts to take their photographs was stopped by the embassy officials.

The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians on Twitter react

Some Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the news.

Ifeanyi Ofoha wrote on Twitter:

“Jobless and frustrated folks. Let them fight insurgents in Nigeria first.”

Miracle Ibekwe wrote:

“It's a voluntary service. God will bless them all. But remember we need to change our own country.”

Mazi Chukwudi Wang wrote:

“Mind you, the war in Ukraine will never compare to the war in Nigeria. Nigeria is a world war zone.”

Tochi Udeh

“Mad people everywhere, that free visa you think will take you to Europe will end up taking you to heaven instead.”

Joseph Oryui wrote:

“Our people prefer the condition in war-thorn Ukraine to Nigeria. Life in Nigeria is hellish. Poverty today is at the highest level.”

Americans and Canadians among those joining forces with Ukraine

Similarly, dozens of Americans and Canadians have answered Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion.

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking world war, Americans and Canadians said they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance.

Many believe their democratic rights will be threatened at home if they do nothing to defend Europe.

Nigerian Embassy evacuates Ukraine-based citizens from Polish borders

Meanwhile, the Nigerian embassy in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, has begun the evacuation of Ukraine-based Nigerians from Polish borders.

The evacuation was led by C.O. Ugwu, Nigeria’s ambassador to Poland, and commenced on Saturday, February 26.

Several of the evacuees reportedly said they were received by embassy staff at the borders, and thereafter moved to Warsaw, adding that they got good treatment, feeding, and accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng