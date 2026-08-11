The UAE government has confirmed public holiday dates for 2027, covering major religious and national occasions throughout the year

Several holidays in 2027 are expected to fall on weekends, which under UAE law means they cannot be transferred to another working day

Employees who work on public holidays in the UAE are entitled to compensatory leave or extra pay under the country's Employment Law

Residents in the United Arab Emirates have seven sets of public holidays to look forward to in 2027, spanning religious observances, the Islamic New Year, and the country's National Day celebration.

The year opens with New Year's Day on Friday, January 1, 2027, giving residents a three-day weekend with the first working day of the year falling on Monday, January 4.

UAE residents celebrate seven public holidays in 2027, including Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and National Day. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha dates

According to Khaleej Times, Eid Al Fitr, which marks the close of Ramadan, carries three days of official holiday. Ramadan 2027 is expected to begin on Monday, February 8, based on astronomical calculations. If the fasting month runs 29 days, the Eid holiday will cover Tuesday, March 9 to Thursday, March 11. Should Ramadan extend to 30 days, the holiday stretches to Friday, March 12, potentially creating a six-day break when combined with the weekend.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha together account for four days of holiday, with likely dates running from Saturday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 18, subject to the official crescent moon sighting.

The Hijri New Year falls on the first day of Muharram, with the likely date being Sunday, June 6. The Prophet Muhammad's birthday, observed on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal, is expected on Saturday, August 14. Both dates remain dependent on moon sighting.

The UAE's 56th National Day, Eid Al Etihad, will be marked with a two-day holiday on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3, creating a four-day weekend through to Sunday, December 5.

How to extend your leave in 2027

For residents planning ahead, a few strategic leave days can significantly stretch each public holiday. Taking five working days around New Year's Day could yield a 10-day break at the start of the year. For Eid Al Fitr, adding Monday, March 8 as leave produces either a six-day or nine-day holiday, depending on whether Ramadan completes 29 or 30 days.

Around Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, taking Wednesday through Friday, May 19 to 21, off work could create a nine-day break from May 15 to May 23. For National Day, a single day of leave on Wednesday, December 1 extends the break to five consecutive days.

It is worth noting that Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha dates are fixed and cannot be moved by Cabinet decision, unlike most other public holidays. If any public holiday coincides with another, or falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it cannot be transferred to a working day under Article 3 of Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024.

Employees required to work on public holidays are entitled to compensatory leave or their regular pay plus at least 50 per cent of their basic salary, in line with Article 28(2) of the UAE Employment Law. Residents are advised to secure leave approvals early and book travel arrangements well in advance.

Islamic New Year marks renewal and reflection, adding to the UAE’s diverse calendar of public holidays. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE declares nationwide paid public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE Government Media Office has announced that Friday, August 28, 2026, will be a paid public holiday across the federal government and private sector to mark Mawlid Al Nabawi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The announcement was published on August 7, 2026, giving employers and workers in the country advance notice to plan accordingly.

Source: Legit.ng