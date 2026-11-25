Christmas Eve Could Become Public Holiday as Parliament Weighs New Bill
- A legislative proposal in Romania could make December 24 an official public holiday, adding to the country's existing 17 legal non-working days
- Timișoara will switch on its Christmas lights on November 28, 2026, marking the 19th edition of its beloved annual Christmas market
- This year's festivities will span five locations across the city, featuring concerts, traditional food, an ice-skating rink and carousels
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news and international affairs. Ridwan also authored a book on public interest reporting.
Bucharest, Romania - The European nation of Romania could soon recognise Christmas Eve as a legal public holiday, with a new legislative proposal arguing that December 24 is essential for the proper preparation of the Christmas holiday.
According to Romania Insider on Wednesday, November 25, if passed, the proposed change would increase the country's number of legal public holidays from 17 to 18. Romania currently observes December 25 and 26 as official Christmas holidays, during which employees are not required to work.
Romania's Christmas public holiday proposal
The proposal has not yet been signed into law, but it has drawn attention ahead of the festive season as Romanians prepare for Christmas celebrations across the country.
While the legislative debate continues, the city of Timișoara is already gearing up for one of the most anticipated winter events in the country. On Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 18:00, the city will officially switch on its Christmas lights, launching the 19th edition of its annual Christmas market.
Romanian city unveils festive Christmas market
The market has grown into one of Timișoara's most cherished winter traditions over nearly two decades, drawing visitors with traditional Romanian food, Christmas carols, local craftsmen and festive lighting displays.
The city holds a particularly fitting place in the history of illumination: in 1884, Timișoara became the first city in continental Europe to introduce electric street lighting, lending extra significance to its annual Christmas illuminations.
The 2026 edition will take place across five locations within the city and will feature Christmas trees, live concerts, traditional food stalls, carousels and an ice-skating rink.
The market also reflects the multicultural character of the Banat region. It will remain open until January 7 to coincide with Serbian Orthodox Christmas, honouring the diverse communities that have long defined the area.
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UK confirms bank holiday date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.
The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.