A legislative proposal in Romania could make December 24 an official public holiday, adding to the country's existing 17 legal non-working days

Timișoara will switch on its Christmas lights on November 28, 2026, marking the 19th edition of its beloved annual Christmas market

This year's festivities will span five locations across the city, featuring concerts, traditional food, an ice-skating rink and carousels

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news and international affairs. Ridwan also authored a book on public interest reporting.

Bucharest, Romania - The European nation of Romania could soon recognise Christmas Eve as a legal public holiday, with a new legislative proposal arguing that December 24 is essential for the proper preparation of the Christmas holiday.

According to Romania Insider on Wednesday, November 25, if passed, the proposed change would increase the country's number of legal public holidays from 17 to 18. Romania currently observes December 25 and 26 as official Christmas holidays, during which employees are not required to work.

Romania may add Christmas Eve to its list of official public holidays if the proposed bill is approved by parliament. Photo credit: @NicusorDanRO

Source: Twitter

Romania's Christmas public holiday proposal

The proposal has not yet been signed into law, but it has drawn attention ahead of the festive season as Romanians prepare for Christmas celebrations across the country.

While the legislative debate continues, the city of Timișoara is already gearing up for one of the most anticipated winter events in the country. On Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 18:00, the city will officially switch on its Christmas lights, launching the 19th edition of its annual Christmas market.

Romanian city unveils festive Christmas market

The market has grown into one of Timișoara's most cherished winter traditions over nearly two decades, drawing visitors with traditional Romanian food, Christmas carols, local craftsmen and festive lighting displays.

The city holds a particularly fitting place in the history of illumination: in 1884, Timișoara became the first city in continental Europe to introduce electric street lighting, lending extra significance to its annual Christmas illuminations.

Festive Christmas decorations and colourful lights brighten streets across Romania during the holiday season. Photo credit: @CannonJoeyC

Source: Twitter

The 2026 edition will take place across five locations within the city and will feature Christmas trees, live concerts, traditional food stalls, carousels and an ice-skating rink.

The market also reflects the multicultural character of the Banat region. It will remain open until January 7 to coincide with Serbian Orthodox Christmas, honouring the diverse communities that have long defined the area.

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.

The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.

Source: Legit.ng