A resurfaced video of late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie praising fellow veteran actor Sam Loco Efe has emerged following his death

Edochie described Sam Loco as the greatest actor Nigeria has produced, recalling their remarkable experience working together on a movie

The late actor explained that they completed an entire film without a written script, relying on their ability to understand and respond to each other naturally

A resurfaced video of late Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie has offered a glimpse into the respect he had for fellow acting legend Sam Loco Efe.

In the video, the late actor described Sam Loco as the greatest actor Nigeria has ever produced, praising his versatility and mastery of the craft.

The footage has gained renewed attention following the announcement of Edochie's death on Wednesday, November 25, at the age of 79.

Pete Edochie describes Sam Loco as the greatest actor Nigeria has ever produced. Photos: @peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie speaks about Sam Loco's acting ability

Recounting their experience on a movie set, Edochie disclosed that he and Sam Loco once acted in an entire film without relying on a written script.

According to the veteran actor, their ability to understand one another and respond naturally to each other's performances made the experience possible.

He used the incident to demonstrate Sam Loco's exceptional acting skills, describing him as an outstanding performer.

Edochie's account highlights the level of confidence and understanding that existed between the two Nollywood icons.

Pete Edochie dies at 79

The respected actor died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, aged 79.

A statement by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, attributed his death to complications arising from prostate cancer.

Edochie enjoyed a celebrated career spanning several decades and became widely known for playing Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Watch the X video of Pete Edochie mentioning his greatest Nigerian actor here:

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng