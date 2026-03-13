Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele claimed that God supports Iran against Donald Trump's efforts to undermine it

Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to resist American and Israeli pressure and maintain his country's nuclear stance

Primate Ayodele counselled US President Trump to reconsider his approach to prevent further conflict with Iran

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Amid the war, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, Nigeria, has asserted that US President “Donald Trump will not succeed in getting rid of Iran, because God is with Iran.”

Ayodele stated this in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, March 13, seen by Legit.ng.

Primate Elijah Ayodele shares a prophecy on Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and the potential outcome of a Donald Trump-led US mission. Photo credit: @clashreport, @PeterObi, @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele says Trump can’t defeat Iran

According to the cleric, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, “will not bow for America.”

He said:

“I told you that the new Iranian president that they will use will be tougher than the father, the former leader.

“The man will not take it easy with America. This man will not bow for America in terms of the nuclear weapon. And I tell you that Donald Trump will not succeed in getting rid of Iran, because God is with Iran.

“Iran does not mean harm with their nuclear weapon. Everybody should build its own defensive system. Is America not building its own too? Let’s be considerate. America wants to oppress the world, not knowing that it can’t be possible.

"Why can’t America stop Israel? Is Israel a Christian city? Are they doing God’s will in Israel? Of course, we just have that place as the traditional place of Christianity, but the heart of their prime minister is of satanic (sic). So, Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel leader) is turning Israel to a satanic city, not God’s city. That is the truth. The holy city is wicked.”

Ayodele added:

“So, my advice for Donald Trump is to calm down; stop this war yourself.”

The cleric’s video can be watched in full below via a Facebook post:

Legit.ng recalls that Khamenei on Thursday, March 12, issued his first public statement since taking over as supreme leader following the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28, the first day of the United States and Israeli assault on Iran.

In written remarks read on Iranian state television, Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran would attack all US bases in the region unless they were shuttered immediately and pledged to maintain the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may pursue nuclear weapons as the country’s key sites lie in ruins amid the US/Israel-Iran war. Photo credit: @Shakamonii, @Glenn_Diesen

Source: Twitter

The Iranian leader, who has not been seen publicly since the war began, said:

“I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack.”

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Trump gives condition to end war

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid a war that has ignited global concern, Trump appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump's comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched in February by the US and Israel.

Source: Legit.ng