Breaking: US Airstrikes Kills Another Top Iran Leader as War Escalates
A prominent Lebanese cleric has died after sustaining injuries in an air strike that targeted his residence in southern Lebanon, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to intensify.
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Sheikh Hassan Ghandour, an imam from the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, reportedly succumbed to wounds he suffered during the strike on Thursday, March 12.
According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the attack struck the cleric’s home, leaving him critically injured before he later died from those injuries.
“Sheikh Hassan Ghandour, the imam from the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted his home on Thursday,” the agency reported.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944