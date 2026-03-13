Breaking: US Airstrikes Kills Another Top Iran Leader as War Escalates

A prominent Lebanese cleric has died after sustaining injuries in an air strike that targeted his residence in southern Lebanon, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to intensify.

Sheikh Hassan Ghandour, an imam from the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, reportedly succumbed to wounds he suffered during the strike on Thursday, March 12.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the attack struck the cleric’s home, leaving him critically injured before he later died from those injuries.

“Sheikh Hassan Ghandour, the imam from the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted his home on Thursday,” the agency reported.

Source: Legit.ng