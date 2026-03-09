Who is Iran’s New Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Information Surfaces
- Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei was named Iran's new supreme leader amid the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel
- Khamenei's Jr's controversial past includes accusations of election interference and public protests in Iran
- Mojtaba's mid-ranking cleric status raises questions about the quinquagenarian's leadership acceptance
Tehran, Iran - Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the slain Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been chosen as his successor, as the war enters its 10th day and fresh missile and drone strikes reverberate across the Middle East.
After members of the clerical body responsible for selecting Iran’s highest authority announced the decision on Sunday, March 8, Iranian institutions and politicians, from the foreign ministry to lawmakers, issued statements expressing their allegiance.
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader? Legit.ng spotlights the 56-year-old.
Iran: Mojtaba Khamenei's profile
Born on September 8, 1969, in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, Mojtaba is the second of Ali Khamenei's six children. He received his secondary education at the religious Alavi School in Tehran.
At 17, Mojtaba served in the military for several short periods during the Iran-Iraq War, according to Iranian media. The eight-year bloody conflict made the regime even more suspicious of the US and the West, which supported Iraq.
In 1999, Mojtaba went to Qom, a holy city which is considered an important centre of Shia theology, to continue his religious studies. Notably, he did not wear clerical clothing until this time, and it is unclear why he decided to attend a seminary at 30, as it is more usual to do so in one's younger years.
Mojtaba remains a mid-ranking cleric, which could pose an obstacle to his acceptance as the new supreme leader.
Former Iran goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri disappears following criticism of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule
Mojtaba Khamenei faces succession controversy
Mojtaba first entered the public spotlight during the 2005 presidential election, which saw populist hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claim victory. Reformist candidate Mehdi Karroubi accused Mojtaba, in an open letter to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of meddling in the vote through elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij militia, who allegedly distributed funds to religious groups to support Ahmadinejad.
Four years later, Mojtaba faced similar accusations. Ahmadinejad’s re-election sparked nationwide protests, known as the Green Movement, during which some demonstrators voiced opposition to the idea of Mojtaba eventually succeeding his father as Iran’s supreme leader.
