Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has predicted imminent global tensions and World War III involving the US and Iran

Sowah claimed to have seen Donald Trump crying amid escalating military conflicts and political shifts in the Middle East

The Ghanaian cleric explained that 10 countries are engaged in conflicts across the world, with 'significant repercussions to unfold soon'

Washington, USA - A prominent Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has spoken boldly about the rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States (US).

Sowah, the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, had reportedly prophesied the current conflict in 2025.

'WWIII' foreseen by Ghanaian prophet

Legit.ng reports that as events appear to be unfolding, the preacher made a startling claim that he saw US President Donald Trump in tears because of this war and boldly declared that World War III has already begun. Beyond that, he shared prophecies about what could happen within the next two months, including global tension, political shifts, and notable international developments.

Prophet Sowah, in a video that appeared online on Thursday, March 5, 2026, said:

“Now, what is going to happen? I saw Donald Trump crying. I am not talking about crying in secret. He is crying in real life. Donald Trump will be crying. As I saw Donald Trump crying, I saw Arab (for Muslims), those Iran people and everything, Madrasa people, they were carrying shovels, and they were digging them out like stones and to move to America from the entire Middle East."

He continued:

“I realised that they were sinking American ships, because I saw American flags upside down like this in the middle of the water in the Middle East. I was watching the ships underground. I am looking at it. I am looking at the bombs. I am looking at those ships standing outside down in there. Heavy aircraft carriers have been bent halfway. They are trying to sink. They are trying to revive it, trying to use helicopters to hold it together and everything.

"I saw American ships, war machines and everything, returning back, running away from Iran. They also killed other people. They will level Iran to a level, but still they will run away at the end of the day because their battle became different."

The preacher added:

“This war, World War III activated. There are about 10 countries fighting at the same time. It is just that you do not know yet. It's about to kick start.”

