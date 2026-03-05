Israeli authorities have cancelled Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem as tensions escalate amid the ongoing war involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

The decision was announced by Israel’s Civil Administration, which cited heightened security concerns as the reason for shutting access to the revered religious site.

Source: Getty Images

Civil Administration Chief, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, confirmed that the closure would affect not only the Al-Aqsa Mosque but all major religious locations within Jerusalem’s Old City.

“All holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, will remain closed tomorrow and worshippers and visitors of all religions will not be allowed to enter,” Ibrahim said.

The move means that Muslim worshippers will be unable to perform the traditional Friday congregational prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s most significant holy sites.

Regional tensions rise as Iran issues warning

Meanwhile, tensions in the region intensified after a senior Iranian official responded sharply to reports suggesting the United States might consider deploying ground troops in Iran.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a strong warning in a post on X, declaring that Iranian forces were ready for any possible confrontation.

“Some American officials have stated that they intend to enter Iranian territory on the ground with several thousand troops. The valiant sons of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei are waiting for you, ready to disgrace those corrupt American officials by killing and capturing thousands,” Larijani wrote.

He added,

“The sacred land of Iran is no place for the servants of hell.”

Ukraine asked to assist with Iranian drones

In a separate development linked to the widening conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that the United States had requested Ukraine’s assistance in countering Iranian-made attack drones.

Zelenskyy said he had already directed officials to provide support and deploy specialists capable of helping address the threat.

“I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He added that Ukraine continues to work with its partners to strengthen security cooperation.

Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli barracks

Adding to the rising hostilities, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting an Israeli military installation in the country’s north.

According to a statement issued by the group, a squadron of attack drones struck the Yaara barracks early in the morning.

Hezbollah said the operation was carried out in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanese cities and towns, including areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The developments highlight the growing complexity of the conflict, with multiple regional actors becoming increasingly involved as tensions continue to escalate.

US sinks Iranian warship

A United States (US) submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, as Washington and Israel intensified their bombardment on Wednesday, March 4, of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power.

As the war expanded yet again, Tehran warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure.

