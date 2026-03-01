Iran has declared 40 days of mourning and seven public holidays following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the coordinated operation, while Iran described the attacks as illegal and retaliated with missile launches.

Several senior Iranian officials and members of Khamenei’s family were also reported killed, marking a major escalation in regional tensions

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Iran has announced a 40-day national mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country since 1989.

Legit.ng reports that Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said there were "growing signs" that Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, is "gone" after US and Israeli strikes.

People mourn the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes. @Khamenei_jr

Source: UGC

As reported by AFP, Iranian state television confirmed the decision on Sunday, shortly after reporting Khamenei’s death.

A presenter described him as a “martyr,” declaring that his path and mission “will neither be lost nor forgotten” but pursued “with greater vigour and zeal.”

How Khamenei’s death was confirmed

Iranian state media announced early Sunday that the long-serving leader had been killed in strikes linked to the United States and Israel.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that Khamenei’s body was found following a targeted strike.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington worked closely with Israel in the operation, describing it as part of efforts to eliminate what he called a longstanding threat.

President Donald Trump also stated in a Truth Social post that Khamenei was killed, adding that “there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

He warned that bombing operations would continue “uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary” to achieve what he termed “peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.” He also reiterated calls for Iranians to rise against their government.

Netanyahu speaks, Iran responds

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Khamenei’s compound had been destroyed in the strikes.

Iran, however, described the attacks as unprovoked and illegal, responding with missile launches targeting Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states hosting US military bases.

Explosions were reported in parts of the region as tensions escalated.

Other top officials killed

Three sources familiar with the situation said Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour were among those killed.

Israel’s military also confirmed the deaths of five additional senior commanders, including Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Khamenei.

Iranian media further reported that members of Khamenei’s family — including his daughter, grandchild, son-in-law and daughter-in-law — were also killed in the attacks.

Khamenei had served as Iran’s Supreme Leader for more than three decades, shaping the country’s political, military and religious direction. His death marks a turning point in Iran’s modern history.

Iran releases names of top officials killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and several top military and security officials were confirmed killed following coordinated US-Israel strikes.

Iranian authorities and the Israeli military released the names of senior figures said to have died in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran reported over 200 casualties nationwide and pledged retaliation against US and Israeli interests.

Iran's leadership speaks

Iranian state media said at least 201 people had been killed across 24 provinces since the attacks began.

Trump warned Tehran against further escalation, saying Iran would be hit “with a force that has never been seen before” if it retaliates forcefully.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes, prompting 40 days of mourning in Iran. Photo: @Khamenei_jr/@realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the last post that Legit.ng sighted on Khamenei’s verified X handle appeared to have cryptically confirmed the death, too.

Iran confirms death of Khamenei

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been confirmed following the Israeli-United States attacks.

He was killed at his office early Saturday, February 28, while “performing his assigned duties.”

Al Jazeera cited Iran’s Fars and Tasnim news agencies as confirming the development, adding that 40 days of public mourning have been declared.

Source: Legit.ng