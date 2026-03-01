Trump had promised to end America’s costly foreign wars, but his second term instead saw a dramatic escalation of military campaigns abroad

President Donald Trump had pledged to end costly foreign wars during his second term. However, reports showed that his administration instead expanded military campaigns across several regions, often in ways described as violations of international law.

Here is a breakdown of the key actions.

Iran

Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran in early 2026, with joint US-Israeli attacks killing at least 201 people, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Observers noted that the strikes were more extensive than those in June 2025, when US forces targeted nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed those earlier attacks had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Both rounds of strikes were widely considered illegal under international law.

Venezuela

In January 2026, the US bombed Caracas and abducted President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela’s defence minister reported that 83 people were killed, including civilians and members of Venezuelan and Cuban security services. Analysts described the move as one of Trump’s boldest escalations in Latin America.

Boat strikes in Latin America

Since September 2025, the US carried out at least 45 strikes on alleged drug traff icking vessels in Latin America and the Caribbean, killing 151 people, according to Airwars. Trump framed the campaign as a fight against narcotics traff icking, equating it to an armed attack on the US. UN officials rejected this argument, calling the strikes illegal extrajudicial killings.

Nigeria

Trump deployed 100 US military personnel to Nigeria to train local forces and threatened strikes if the government did not act against what he described as a “genocide” of Christians. Nigerian officials disputed the claim, saying it misrepresented the country’s civil conflict. In December 2025, Trump announced “powerful and deadly” attacks on alleged ISIL affiliates in northwestern Nigeria, though experts questioned whether ISIL operated in that region.

Somalia

Reports showed that the US massively increased air strikes in Somalia during Trump’s second term. The New America Foundation found at least 111 attacks in 2025, surpassing the combined totals under George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. The strikes targeted al-Shabab and ISIL affiliates.

Yemen

Between March and May 2025, the US launched dozens of naval and air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Human Rights Watch said a US strike on Ras Isa port in April killed more than 80 civilians and should be investigated as a war crime. A ceasefire brokered by Oman was announced in May.

Syria

In December 2025, the US struck ISIL targets in Palmyra after an attack killed two US soldiers and a translator. Trump said the US was “inflicting very serious retaliation.” Syrian officials claimed the attacker was a state security employee set to be expelled for hardline views.

Iraq

In March 2025, the US killed Abdallah “Abu Khadijah” Malli Muslih al-Rifai, ISIL’s second-in-command, in al-Anbar province. Trump declared, “His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

