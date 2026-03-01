Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Ahmad Gumi has reacted to the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei

Gumi described the late Iranian leader as “a lucky soul,” stating that he died in what he termed Jihad while defending oppressed people

The cleric’s comments have added to growing international reactions following the news of Khamenei’s death, which has drawn attention across political and religious circles globally

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has reacted to the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, describing him as “a lucky soul” who died while defending oppressed people.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said there were "growing signs" that Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, is "gone" after US and Israeli strikes.

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Ahmad Gumi has reacted to the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi/AP

Source: Facebook

Reacting, in a post shared on his verified Facebook page, Gumi said Khamenei’s death occurred in what he termed “Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere.”

“A lucky soul, he died in Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere,” the cleric wrote.

Gumi added that the late Iranian leader’s blood “will fuel the change in the ummah,” noting that Khamenei “stood firmly for justice and didn’t hide in bunkers.”

He further stated:

“For those who killed him or assisted in killing him, let us see what they will live to do in this world.”

Khamenei, who served for decades as Iran’s Supreme Leader, was a central figure in the country’s political and religious leadership.

News of his reported killing has generated reactions in different parts of the world.

The BBC reported that earlier satellite images showed damage to Khamenei's compound in Tehran. It adds that unconfirmed reports in Israel and the US say he was killed.

President Donald Trump also stated in a Truth Social post that Khamenei was killed.

Iran confirms death of Khamenei

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been confirmed following the Israeli-United States attacks.

He was killed at his office early Saturday, February 28, while “performing his assigned duties.”

Al Jazeera cited Iran’s Fars and Tasnim news agencies as confirming the development, adding that 40 days of public mourning have been declared.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes, prompting 40 days of mourning in Iran. Photo: @Khamenei_jr/@realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the last post that Legit.ng sighted on Khamenei’s verified X handle appeared to have cryptically confirmed the death too.

The post, which features Khamenei’s photo, reads:

"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

"Among the faithful are men who fulfill what they have pledged to Allah: there are some among them who have fulfilled their pledge, and some of them who still wait, and they have not changed in the least (Holy Quran 33:23)."

Meanwhile, the US and Israel’s killing of Khamenei has triggered protests in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Source: Legit.ng