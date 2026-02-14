Valentine’s Day was traced from its Christian origins to its evolution as a global celebration of romance and gift-giving

Several countries have been known to restrict or discourage the celebration due to religious, cultural, or legal considerations

This report examined how local values in parts of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa continued to shape resistance to February 14 celebrations

Valentine’s Day, marked every February 14, began centuries ago as a Christian feast honouring Saint Valentine. Over time, it transformed into a global celebration associated with romance, gift-giving, and public expressions of affection across many societies.

Despite its popularity, the occasion is not universally accepted. In several countries, religious teachings, cultural traditions, or legal frameworks have led to restrictions, discouragement, or outright bans on Valentine’s Day activities, especially in public spaces.

Why some nations reject Valentine’s day

Historical records show that Valentine’s Day became closely linked to romantic love between the 14th and 15th centuries, as ideas of courtly affection spread through Europe.

Today, while many nations embrace the celebration, others remain wary of what they see as foreign influence or moral conflict.

Below are nine countries where Valentine’s Day is banned, restricted, or not formally recognised, along with the reasons behind those positions.

Countries with bans or restrictions

Russia

February 14 is not formally observed in Russia. Instead, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day, when women receive flowers and gifts. The focus is placed on appreciating women rather than romantic partners.

Iran

Authorities have repeatedly criticised Valentine’s Day as a Western import. Businesses have faced warnings against selling themed items, though reports suggest that some restaurants and shops quietly mark the day in private settings.

Indonesia

Indonesia is officially secular, but restrictions apply in Aceh province, which is governed by Islamic law. Valentine-related celebrations and gift sales are banned there, even though the day remains visible in cities like Jakarta.

Malaysia

Religious authorities have ruled that Valentine’s Day conflicts with Islamic teachings. A fatwa issued in 2005 discouraged Muslims from observing the day, and enforcement actions have taken place in past years.

Pakistan

Public celebrations of Valentine’s Day have faced legal pushback. In 2018, the Islamabad High Court banned public observance, describing the holiday as incompatible with Islamic values.

India

Valentine’s Day is widely observed in urban centres, but conservative groups oppose it. Some political and cultural voices argue that public displays of affection contradict traditional values, leading to periodic protests.

Qatar

The celebration is generally low-key. Cultural and religious norms limit public promotions and themed events, although individuals may mark the day privately.

Somalia

Strong religious beliefs and cultural customs shape social behaviour. Valentine’s Day passes with little public attention and holds minimal commercial presence.

Saudi Arabia

Public celebration is heavily restricted. Authorities have discouraged the sale of Valentine-themed items, and past incidents have led to legal penalties for violating social norms.

