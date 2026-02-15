FIFA is set to rule on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup petition against DR Congo on Monday, February 16

NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi insists Nigeria has a strong case

Nigerian fans have taken to social media to celebrate in advance of the FIFA verdict

Nigerians are in a buoyant mood ahead of a decisive verdict from FIFA that will shape the country’s 2026 World Cup journey.

The world football body is expected to rule on Monday, February 16, on Nigeria’s eligibility protest against DR Congo national football team, with the future of the Super Eagles hanging in the balance.

According to BBC Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed its formal complaint on December 15, 2025, alleging that six DR Congo players who featured in the African playoff final were ineligible due to recent changes in international allegiance.

That match ended painfully for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles losing 4-3 on penalties after a tense encounter, bringing their qualification campaign to a halt, per ESPN.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles would be reinstated and sent to the six-team Intercontinental Play-Off scheduled for March in Mexico.

A strong showing there would secure one of Africa’s remaining tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

NFF confident as petition awaits verdict

The NFF has made it clear that it believes strongly in its case.

General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi expressed confidence in the complaint filed against DR Congo.

“We have a good case,” Sanusi stated.

“We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility. As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

Sanusi’s comments reflect the belief within the Nigerian football leadership that the protest is based on clear eligibility rules and not mere speculation.

Officials insist the matter goes beyond emotion and rests firmly on regulations governing player nationality and switching of international allegiance.

With the ruling date approaching, attention has shifted from the penalty shootout heartbreak to the legal and administrative process that could yet revive Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

Fans celebrate early and throw shade at DR Congo

While the football authorities wait for FIFA’s verdict, many Nigerians have already begun celebrating on social media.

Supporters expressed optimism that the ruling would favour the Super Eagles, with some also taking aim at DR Congo.

Iscy tweeted:

“I can't wait for it. Nigeria to the World Cup!”

Joy Bass posted:

“Congo fans will forever hate Nigerians. But do I care? Gbewa make my Osimhen go World Cup abeg.”

Presh tweeted a smiling gif with the caption:

“Me knowing fully well that FIFA will favour Nigeria.”

Shigo reacted:

“I hope it favours Nigeria. If DR Congo truly fielded an ineligible player against us, they should face the consequences. It would send a clear message that football isn’t about desperation.”

The online reactions show how deeply the issue has gripped fans, many of whom see the ruling as a chance for redemption after the painful defeat on penalties.

For many, the verdict is not just about qualification but about fairness and justice in international football.

DR Congo makes move to upset FIFA verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly made a late move ahead of FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria's 2026 World Cup petition.

The Congolese is trying to use the influence of CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, who is Congolese, to lobby at FIFA and receive a favourable verdict.

