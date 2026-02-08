Remi Tinubu: Why Nigerian Leaders Are Celebrated Abroad, Mocked at Home

Oluremi Tinubu lamented the contrast between international respect accorded Nigerian leaders and the ridicule they often faced at home

She had linked growing hostility toward leaders to hate-driven narratives, political manipulation and social media amplification

The First Lady had urged Nigerians to embrace unity and support their leaders as a path to national development

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has voiced unease over what she described as a growing contradiction between how Nigerian leaders are treated abroad and how they are received by citizens at home.

She said many public officials enjoy recognition and courtesy on the international stage but are frequently met with hostility, ridicule and harsh judgment within the country.

According to her, this disparity reflects deeper social and political problems that have shaped public perception.

She attributed much of the negative sentiment toward leaders to narratives driven by hatred and political manipulation rather than objective assessment of leadership performance.

Mrs Tinubu shared her views in a statement posted on her official Facebook page.

Overseas recognition versus local hostility

The statement followed her recent participation in the United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

At the annual gathering, President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the Nigerian First Lady and referred to her as a highly respected leader of one of the largest churches in Nigeria.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a long-standing interfaith event that convenes political leaders, lawmakers, religious figures and invited international guests. It provides a forum for reflection on faith, leadership and cooperation among nations.

Over the years, it has also become a setting where foreign dignitaries receive symbolic recognition and engage in quiet diplomacy.

Nigeria maintains enduring diplomatic ties with the United States, and its leaders regularly attend global forums focused on governance, security, faith and development. Such appearances often attract international attention and, at times, public commendation from world leaders.

Social media and political narratives

Within Nigeria, however, public discourse has increasingly been shaped by intense political rivalry and social media commentary.

Leaders at different levels of government face persistent scrutiny and criticism from citizens and political opponents.

Online platforms have amplified these reactions and turned them into sustained campaigns of attack in some cases.

Reacting to the recognition she received in Washington, Mrs Tinubu said the episode reflected a familiar pattern.

“Most of our leaders are highly respected and honoured abroad, yet many Nigerians fail to value what they have because of hatred and the narratives planted in their minds by political paymasters, which have also hardened their hearts,” she said.

She also condemned what she called a culture of bullying directed at public officials.

“They bully these leaders, speak ill of them, demean them, curse them, and even seize upon their mistakes to drag them across social media, ridiculing and mocking them publicly,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu said national progress depends on unity and shared responsibility. She urged Nigerians to work with their leaders rather than seek to undermine them.

“Nigeria is built on love, unity, and collective effort toward shared success. Let us come together to support our respected leaders and work hand in hand with them to make our country great,” she said.

She warned that persistent ridicule and online attacks weaken national cohesion and deepen division, adding that such attitudes do little to advance the country’s development.

