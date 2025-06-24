Retaliatory missile strikes have killed many people in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran

US President Donald Trump announced Monday evening, June 23, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and said he hopes it will become permanent

Amid the tension, a Nigerian prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, commonly called Bright The Seer, waded in and sent a strong warning message

Tehran, Iran - Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, has warned that if the ongoing Iran-Israel war is not well-managed, "it is going to escalate and will affect many countries that ever imagined".

Legit.ng reports that the celebrity prophetess and founder of Nigeria-based The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, stated that the world superpowers have the capability to end the conflict, which has seen the entrance of the United States (US).

Prophecy on Israel-Iran war

In her video message titled 'Prophecy on Israel, Iran, and USA', and shared recently on her known Facebook page, Bright The Seer asked God to come to the world's aid.

She said:

"The Spirit of God says that 'let what happened September 11 that year not repeat. In fact, the Spirit of God said this is a case of waking a bittered (sic) sleeping dog. The Spirit of God said this thing that they are treating anyhow, if they don't manage it very well, it is going to escalate and it will affect many countries that ever imagined it.

"So, when you are in your small corner, please pray. And the superpowers: America, Russia, UK, everybody, they have everything it takes to put their heads together to sort this out. May God help us all in Jesus name (amen)."

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, June 23, President Donald Trump declared Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire after missile exchanges, claiming the '12-day war' would end following a phased implementation over 24 hours. However, on Tuesday, June 24, the US leader swore as he expressed his frustration at the conduct of Iran and Israel over a ceasefire between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was "not happy" with either side in the conflict.

The terms of this ceasefire remain unclear, and its status remains fragile but in place for now, according to experts.

