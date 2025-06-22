On Sunday, June 22, hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Iranian parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz will reportedly impact heavily on global oil supply, cause a sharp spike in prices and temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf

Amid its ongoing conflict with Israel and the US, Iran has hinted it may close the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Iranian parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the US launched strikes against the country’s nuclear facilities.

Iranian parliament voted on Sunday to close Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane that would likely lead to the disruption of global oil supply, causing a sharp spike in prices. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Iran to close Strait of Hormuz, to disrupt global oil supply

As reported by The Telegraph, the strait is a key passage through which 20 percent of global oil and gas demand flows. Major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, rely on the waterway to access the open sea.

The closure of the shipping lane would be expected to disrupt global oil supply, causing a sharp spike in prices, and could temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s security body will now make the final decision on whether to proceed with the plan, state television reported this afternoon.

Esmail Kosari, a revolutionary guards commander, told the Young Journalist Club, a news agency in Iran, that the closure was on the agenda and “will be done whenever necessary”.

Iran's Imam Khamenei took a bold action after US President Donald Trump bombed the country's three major nuclear sites. Photo credit: Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

US attacked Iran's 3 most critical nuclear sites

This move comes after the US attacked three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran.

Reacting, President Donald Trump on Sunday, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated”.

Unveiling details of the mission, dubbed “Midnight Hammer”, Gen Dan Caine said the US had “retained the element of surprise” throughout the operation and claimed there was not a single shot fired at its steal.

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

86 wounded as Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran, on Sunday, in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, launched a barrage of missiles into Israel.

Iran's latest attack in the Jewish state has left 86 citizens wounded including two children who were being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Legit.ng reported that President Trump confirmed that US strikes destroyed three Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran warned against grave consequences.

