Israel: Iran Takes Major Action Against US After Trump Bombed 3 Nuclear Sites
- On Sunday, June 22, hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Iranian parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz
- Closure of the Strait of Hormuz will reportedly impact heavily on global oil supply, cause a sharp spike in prices and temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf
- Amid its ongoing conflict with Israel and the US, Iran has hinted it may close the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Iranian parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the US launched strikes against the country’s nuclear facilities.
Iran to close Strait of Hormuz, to disrupt global oil supply
As reported by The Telegraph, the strait is a key passage through which 20 percent of global oil and gas demand flows. Major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, rely on the waterway to access the open sea.
The closure of the shipping lane would be expected to disrupt global oil supply, causing a sharp spike in prices, and could temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf.
Iran’s security body will now make the final decision on whether to proceed with the plan, state television reported this afternoon.
Esmail Kosari, a revolutionary guards commander, told the Young Journalist Club, a news agency in Iran, that the closure was on the agenda and “will be done whenever necessary”.
US attacked Iran's 3 most critical nuclear sites
This move comes after the US attacked three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran.
Reacting, President Donald Trump on Sunday, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated”.
Unveiling details of the mission, dubbed “Midnight Hammer”, Gen Dan Caine said the US had “retained the element of surprise” throughout the operation and claimed there was not a single shot fired at its steal.
Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict
- Trump to decide US stance on Iran
- Iran warns Trump against US involvement in Israel strikes
- Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facility as war enters ninth day
- Israel's strikes hit Arak heavy water reactor in Iran
86 wounded as Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel
Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran, on Sunday, in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, launched a barrage of missiles into Israel.
Iran's latest attack in the Jewish state has left 86 citizens wounded including two children who were being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.
Legit.ng reported that President Trump confirmed that US strikes destroyed three Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran warned against grave consequences.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.