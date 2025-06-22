Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Amid a conflict with Israel, Abbas Araqchi, the foreign minister of Iran, has warned that strikes by the United States (US) will have ‘everlasting consequences’.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, further escalating the war between Israel and Iran.

Photos credit: @SocialistMMA

Source: Twitter

President Donald Trump late on Saturday, June 21, said the US attacks “obliterated” the Iranian facilities in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz as he threatened more strikes to eliminate the country’s nuclear enrichment capacity if Tehran “does not make peace”.

Reacting via X (formerly Twitter), Araqchi wrote:

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour.

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

