Breaking: Iran Announces End of War With Israel, "Heroic"
Tehran, Iran - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, June 24, announced the "end of the 12-day war" with Israel.
As reported by CNN, Pezeshkian made the announcement in a message to the nation broadcast by the official IRNA news agency.
Israel-Iran war nearing end
AFP also noted the development.
Pezeshkian said:
"Today, after the heroic resistance of our great nation, whose determination makes history, we are witnessing the establishment of a truce and the ending of this 12-day war imposed by the adventurism and provocation of Israel."
More to follow...
