United States President Donald Trump has announced a complete and total ceasefire agreement in the middle east war

President Trump said Israel and Iran have agreed that there will be a complete and total ceasefire

Trump congratulated both countries while giving a breakdown and details about the ceasefire agreement

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States said Israel and Iran have agreed that there will be a complete and total ceasefire.

President Trump said Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire.

Trump congratulates Israel and Iran over ceasefire agreement.

The US President an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the world upon the 24th hour.

He made this known on Truth Social and shared by The White House X handle @WhiteHouse on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

Trump further stated that during each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful.

The American President congratulated Israel and Iran, for the courage and Intelligence to end the 12 day war.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR."

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Trump gives details of Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Israel-Iran war: Trump breaks silence

Recall that Trump reacted as the US military forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Legit.ng reported that Trump said the US successfully bombed the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran,

Trump, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated”

Iran launches attack on US forces at Qatar

Iran said it has launched a missile attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The Islamic country announced the development as a successful response to the recent attack on its oil facilities by the US.

President Trump announced the bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities, saying the country can't have a nuclear weapon.

