The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a self-styled native doctor and his wife over an alleged N1.1 billion fraud

The agency's investigators have linked the alleged proceeds to properties reportedly acquired in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state

The defendants have, however, pleaded not guilty as the court prepares to hear their bail application on June 11

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought a husband and wife before a Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged fraud involving more than N1 billion, according to a statement shared by the agency on its official X handle, @officialEFCC, on Monday, June 8.

EFCC has taken a native doctor and his wife to court over an alleged N1.1bn contract scam involving a widow. Photo: officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The anti-graft agency said the two suspects, a self-styled native doctor, Olorunbukunmi Taiwo, and his wife, Awolegan Omolola Omotola, are facing a six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime.

EFCC told the court that the couple allegedly received about N1,098,961,500 from a woman identified as Anazia Colina Kenechukwu after they reportedly convinced her to fund a road construction contract said to have been awarded by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Part of the charge read in court stated: “with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of ₦1,098,961,500… by falsely representing that same would be used to execute a road construction contract… a pretence you knew to be false.”

EFCC traces alleged proceeds to Ekiti properties

Investigators said the money was linked to a wider scam and was traced to assets allegedly acquired by the couple. The EFCC claimed the funds were used to purchase two properties in Ado-Ekiti, including a lounge known as Town Tavern Lounge and a four-bedroom bungalow located in Irewolede Estate.

The commission added that the properties had already been placed under interim attachment as part of ongoing recovery efforts.

Native doctor and wife standing trial over alleged N1.1bn contract fraud case filed by the EFCC. Photo: officialEFCC

Source: Facebook

The woman who petitioned the EFCC reportedly said she was told the funds would be used for a government-backed project, but later discovered the claim was false.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in court. EFCC counsel, however, asked the court to proceed with the trial and keep them in custody pending further hearing.

Justice Abubakar Usman adjourned the matter to June 11, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendants remain in EFCC custody.

Blessing CEO remanded over N36m fraud case

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that social media influencer Blessing CEO was arraigned by the EFCC before a Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of obtaining N36 million under false pretences.

The anti-graft agency accused her of collecting the money from a woman in 2024 for a Lekki property lease, a transaction prosecutors claimed was based on false representations.

Although her lawyer said N24 million had been refunded and that settlement efforts were ongoing, the court ordered her remand in EFCC custody. Nonetheless, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Source: Legit.ng