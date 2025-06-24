US B-2 bombers flew a 37-hour round trip from Missouri to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites in a high-precision mission dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer

With onboard microwaves, fridges, toilets, and rest areas that allowed crew members to alternate shifts, pilots endured the gruelling flight in comfort

The mission used 14 GBU-57 bunker busters, marking the first combat deployment of the massive 15-ton bombs, with President Trump calling the strike a success

American pilots flying B-2 stealth bombers during a 37-hour round-trip mission to destroy Iranian nuclear sites were equipped with far more than just advanced avionics.

Reports have it that the B-2 bomber is equipped with microwaves, mini fridges, toilets, and even room to sleep.

The historic bombing operation, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, involved seven B-2 Spirits flying from Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City, Missouri, to targets deep inside Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes, calling them “successful” and praising the capability of the American military.

Inside the B-2: How pilots endured the marathon flight

Flying non-stop for over a day and a half requires more than fuel and courage.

To make the marathon journey bearable, each B-2 was fitted with basic comfort facilities: a toilet, a microwave oven, and a cooler stocked with snacks.

The two-person crew also took turns sleeping, thanks to a modest space inside the cockpit that allows one pilot to lie down while the other remains on duty.

Tactical precision and mid-air coordination

During the mission, the stealth bombers flew in near-radio silence and relied on advanced automation to manage the long-haul flight, as reported by New York Times.

As they approached Iranian airspace, a formation of support and esc0rt aircraft linked up with them in what US officials described as a highly synchronised operation.

“The B-2s linked up with esc0rt and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Bunker busters and precision bombing

The attack began at 6:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21, when the lead B-2 dropped two GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs on Fordow’s underground enrichment plant.

A total of 14 massive ordnance penetrators (MOPs) were dropped across multiple nuclear targets in what officials confirmed was the first-ever combat use of the 15-ton GBU-57.

President Trump, speaking on Truth Social, hailed the mission, stating:

“There is not another military in the world that could have done this.”

First entering service in 1997, the B-2 Spirit bomber is a marvel of stealth and endurance.

With a 172-foot wingspan and a price tag of over $2 billion per aircraft, only 19 remain in the US fleet following a crash in 2008.

