United States Donald Trump has said that American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities successfully. He also said that the attacks happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Israel has continued to attack Iran, and its forces have continued to target military facilities and nuclear sites. On the other hand, Iran has launched some drones into Israeli territory.

US President Trump announces the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Jazeerah reported that President Trump recently rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly, stating that she was wrong to have claimed that there was no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

According to Iran, over 400 people have been killed and no less than 3,056 others were wounded in America-backed Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, June 13. In Israel, officials said the Iranian missiles have killed 24 people.

The incident happened hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, reportedly appointed three successors, amid his country's war against the Jewish nation, Israel.

New York Times made the claim in a report, adding that the Islamic leader, now, in most cases, communicates with his commanders through trusted aides. He was said to have suspended all electronic communication so that he would not be found easily, three Iranian official sources reportedly said.

The alleged replacements were said to be from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's chain of military command, should more of his lieutenants die in the war. The officials added that he named three candidates to succeed him if he dies.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

This came days after United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

