The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has disclosed that it is still gathering reports to determine the end of the Ramadan fast

The NSCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar emphasized that the moon must be sighted before Eid can be declared

While Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the crescent and set Sunday, March 30, as Eid-el-Fitr, Nigeria awaits the Sultan's official confirmation and declaration

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared that fasting may continue on Sunday because Nigeria has not sighted the moon, indicating the end of the month of Ramadan.

NSCIA made this known in a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, on Saturday.

He also enjoined the Muslims to search for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan, stressing:

“If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Sunday, March 30, 2025 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Idul Fitr.”

Sultan spoke on Saturday after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent moon and declared that the year 2024 Eid-el-Fitr will be Sunday, March 30.

This was disclosed by Saudi-based media on Saturday, March 29, wishing all Muslims across the world a happy Eid al-Fitr in advance.

The statement reads:

"The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025.

"May Allāh accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn."

NSCIA committee says they are still gathering reports

Reacting to the above development, a member of the NSCIA committee, Simwal @Simwal, in a post shared on his page, on Saturday, said the Sultanate Council are still gathering reports.

He tweeted:

"Kindly ignore the false rumors circulating that His Eminence the Sultan has declared the Shawwal crescent was not seen in Nigeria. I just spoke with members of our committee at the palace, and they are still gathering reports."

