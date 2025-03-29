The crescent moon has been sighted on Saturday, 29 March 2025, indicating the end of the holy month of Ramadan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), announced on Saturday and declared Sunday as Eid-el-Fitr

A member of the National Moonsighting Committee in Nigeria, Simwal, also confirmed the development hours after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of a new moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has said the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH has been sighted.

Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz, an APC member, conformed the development in a post, accompanied by video, shared on his X page on Saturday.

He tweeted:

"BREAKING: The moon has been sighted in Nigeria today. Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that Eid al-Fitr for the year 1446/2025 will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025."

Meanwhile, a member of the National Moonsighting Committee in Nigeria, Simwal, also announced a positive sighting report in a post shared on his X page on Saturday night.

He wrote:

'" just had a conversation with a committee member at the palace who confirmed there is a positive sighting report, and His Eminence will issue an announcement soon. Eid Mubarak."

This development comes hours after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of a new moon and declared Sunday as Eid-el-Fitr.

