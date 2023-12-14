Hasan Bitmez, a member of the conservative Felicity Party, delivered a passionate address at the General Assembly of the Turkish parliament

Interestingly, the speech took a dramatic turn when Bitmez collapsed, having suffered a heart attack

Bitmez's strong words against Israel added a controversial element to the tragic incident

Hasan Bitmez, a Turkish member of parliament, who slumped on stage while delivering a speech, on Tuesday, December 12, after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a plenary session, has died.

Source: Facebook

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed the death of lawmaker Bitmez on Thursday, December 14, The Times of Israel reported.

The event that led to Hasan Bitmez's death

This comes two days after he collapsed in parliament. Hasan Bitmez, a 53-year-old member of the conservative Felicity Party, collapsed at the end of a livestreamed parliamentary speech, where he strongly criticized Israel and invoked religious sentiments.

The lawmaker delivered an address at the General Assembly of the Turkish parliament, Daily Mail report added.

The lawmaker's speech concluded with a stern message to Israel, stating that it wouldn't be able to "escape the wrath of Allah."

He said: “We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history,” and by addressing the Jewish state: “You will not escape the wrath of Allah.”

Bitmez concluded that: “I salute you all,” immediately before collapsing to the ground at the podium, with his head hitting the floor.

