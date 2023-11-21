Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, has said he knew when the Israel-Hamas war

The cleric said God told Abraham in the scripture about the Jews, adding that they were not ordinary human beings

According to the cleric, revealed that nations are forced to align with Israel because it never loses a war

Otta, Ogun - Bishop David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader and general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, has said he knows when the war between Israel and Hamas over the control of the Gaza Strip would come to an end.

In a video shared by the church on its Facebook page ahead of its year, the religious leaders described the Jews as wicket people, adding that God has predicted their ends, but they are working tirelessly to resist the prophecy.

Oyedepo speaks on Israel/Hamas war Photo Credit: Bishop Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Oyedepo noted that there are no military installations in the world without the contribution of the Jews and claimed that most of the great inventions of the world have the hand of Israel and that the Jewish nation never loses a war.

People are forced to align with Israel, Oyedepo

The cleric maintained that nations are forced to align with the Jews because they will do whatever they say; if they say they're coming to destroy you, they will.

He added that these are part of the things God told Abraham about the Jews and that from the scriptures, he knows the time the war between Israel and Hamas will come to an end.

"Generations after generations, that tiny country (Israel) is disturbing the whole world now. You are forced to align with them. They are not human beings, they are arrows. Most of the great inventions of the times were by the Jews. You may never find any military installation around the world without Jewish intervention. All these was by the word God spoke to Abraham. I know from scriptures the end of this war they also know but they are just trying to fight it."

See the video here:

Leaked Audio: NCC denies tracking, leaking Obi’s phone call with Oyedepo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has denied the allegation of tapping into the telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo.

Reuben Mouka, the spokesperson of the commission, said the NCC did not have the constitutional right track and leak anyone's conversation.

Mouka also disclosed that the commission did not take the allegation slightly and has reported it to the appropriate security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng