The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, recently held a productive meeting at the United States Capitol during his official visit to the USA.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, December 13, included discussions with key members of the US Congress, notably Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who currently leads the United States House Committee on Appropriations for Defence.

The primary focus of the meeting aligned with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's agenda to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the USA.

Emphasis was placed on supporting Nigeria's ongoing security sector reforms.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum conveyed the United States' willingness and commitment to aid Nigeria in addressing the nation's various security challenges.

US to fund Nigeria's security intelligence

The anticipated forms of assistance shortly encompass financial support, training initiatives, provision of military equipment, and sharing intelligence.

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence underscored the significance of these forms of support in enhancing Nigeria's capabilities to combat terrorism and other security threats across the country.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, on behalf of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, thanked the members of Congress for their readiness and dedication to supporting Nigeria.

He assured them of a diligent follow-up on the discussed issues related to support and cooperation, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

