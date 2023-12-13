The FCT police command's spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, has reacted to the recent attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Abuja

Adeh explained that John Emmanuel's abduction has not been reported to its table by the family hence, the police have yet to intervene

Meanwhile, the victim's wife disclosed that the abductors are demanding N15 million as ransom before the newspaper boss secures his freedom

FCT, Abuja - The President, of Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association, John Emmanuel, has been kidnapped.

The Punch reported that Mr. Emmanuel was abducted by bandits on his way back home, in a ‘one-chance’ vehicle in the Giri area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday night, December 12.

Legit.ng understands that the kidnappers have demanded N15 million as ransom from his family, to finalise his release.

The victim’s wife, Mrs Uche Emmanuel, on Wednesday, December 13, in an interview, confirmed her husband’s abduction while also noting that his abductors have reached out to the family demanding ransom for his freedom.

She said:

“Yes, my husband was kidnapped in Giri yesterday at about 8pm. He was in a public taxi on his way back home, unfortunately, the vehicle was a one-chance vehicle, and they’re demanding N15 million before they’ll release him.”

Police react as gunmen abduct newspaper boss in Abuja

Meanwhile, the FCT police command said the incident has yet to be reported to the police for intervention.

When contacted, the command's spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said:

“There is no such incident reported at any of our stations for now. Maybe the family has not contacted or reported to us (the police) yet; we can’t know what is not reported to us.”

Gunmen kill four soldiers in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen ambushed a convoy of an engineering company at the Ahoada/Abua axis of the East-West road in Rivers state, killing four soldiers, two drivers and abducting two expatriates identified as Koreans.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 9.30 am on Tuesday, December 12, while the company was conveying its workers to a camp in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The attack caused tension and gridlock around the area.

Kidnappers demand N20 million to release Abuja landlords

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that gunmen kidnapped two landlords in the Asokoro extension area of the FCT, Abuja.

The gunmen attacked on Sunday, December 3, and were demanding N20 million as ransom for the release of the victims.

The armed men pointed a gun at one of the landlords in the area whom they used to gain access to the second victim, also a landlord.

