The Nigerian government has appealed to Israel and Hamas to ceasefire and embrace dialogue in resolving the ongoing hostilities between the two parties

The FG stated that the ongoing conflict would open an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population on both sides

The Gaza–Israel conflict is a part of the localised Israeli–Palestinian conflict but is also a scene of a power struggle between regional powers

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has expressed deep concern over the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.

The Nigerian government in a statement signed by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, called for de-escalation and a ceasefire between the warring parties.

'Employ dialogue', Nigeria to Israel, Palestine

The Bola Tinubu administration urged both sides to give room for humanitarian considerations.

The Nigerian government's statement partly reads:

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bears the brunt of every conflict.

“The federal government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”

Israel kills 198 Palestinians

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that medical sources in Gaza said at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 40.

More than 1,600 people have also been wounded.

According to the BBC, Israel said earlier it had begun striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response "to the barrages of rockets" that were part of an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants.

