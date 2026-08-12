The Zambian government declared a public holiday to allow eligible citizens to vote in the 2026 general elections

Cabinet Office Circular No. 12 of 2026, signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, confirmed the declaration

Zambians vote in a poll widely seen as a test of whether years of economic reform have translated into improvements in everyday life

Lusaka, Zambia - The Zambian government has declared Thursday, August 13, 2026, a public holiday to enable eligible citizens to take part in the country's general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement came through Cabinet Office Circular No. 12 of 2026, issued by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and addressed to all government ministries, departments, and statutory bodies.

Zambians are set to enjoy an additional public holiday on Thursday, August 13. Photo credit: @HHichilema

Source: Twitter

Kangwa grounded the declaration in Article 56 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016. He explained that the Constitution requires Zambia to hold general elections every five years on the second Thursday of August, during which the President and Vice-President, Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Councillors are elected.

"Further Article 56 (2), provides that the day on which a general election is held shall be a public holiday," Kangwa said in the circular.

Zambia confirms Friday as working day

While the election day itself carries a constitutional guarantee as a public holiday, Kangwa made clear that the day immediately following the polls would be a regular working day.

"Please note that Friday, 14th August, 2026 will not be a holiday. It will be a working day. Addressees are hereby directed to urgently bring the contents of this Circular to the attention of all employees under their supervision, including Statutory Bodies," he said.

Government institutions were instructed to communicate the contents of the circular to all staff without delay, including those in statutory bodies under their oversight.

Zambia heads to polls for president

Zambia holds an election on Thursday, August 13, to decide whether President Hakainde Hichilema will get a second five-year term as a reward for his economic recovery plan in the southern African nation, which is one of the world’s top copper producers but was recently mired in a debt crisis.

Hichilema won a presidential election in 2021, having lost in five votes before that stretching back to 2006.

In a field that includes 13 other presidential candidates, analysts say Hichilema’s strongest challenger will likely be Brian Mundubile, the leader of an opposition grouping called the Tonse Alliance.

Watch President Hichilema's message to his compatriots on the Zambian election 2026 below via X:

Read more on public holidays

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng