Hundreds of Ugandans are set to be evacuated from South Africa as xenophobic violence intensifies ahead of the June 30 deadline

The Ugandan government has confirmed special charter flights will be arranged to bring citizens home safely

This follows similar repatriation efforts by Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique and Liberia in response to escalating anti-migrant attacks

The Ugandan government has announced plans to evacuate hundreds of its nationals from South Africa as xenophobic violence continues to escalate.

The move comes in response to growing security concerns and a looming June 30, 2026 deadline reportedly set by vigilante groups targeting foreign nationals.

Uganda evacuates citizens from South Africa as xenophobic violence spreads across provinces. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Uganda orders evacuation of citizens

On June 28, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kasolo revealed that President Yoweri Museveni had directed government agencies to begin immediate arrangements for the evacuation. He explained that several Ugandans had already left South Africa independently due to fear of attacks.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa, and leaders of the Ugandan community. The plan includes registering affected citizens, moving them to safe assembly centres, issuing emergency travel documents, and coordinating with immigration authorities to facilitate departure.

Uganda Airlines will operate special charter flights, with the costs fully covered by the Ugandan government.

One Ugandan killed in KwaZulu-Natal

The government confirmed that one Ugandan national was killed in an attack in KwaZulu-Natal. Mr Kasolo expressed condolences to the victim’s family and said arrangements were underway to repatriate the body.

He added that Kampala was continuing diplomatic talks with the South African government to ensure the safety of Ugandans who remain in the country.

Regional evacuations by other African nations

Uganda’s decision follows similar moves by other African countries. Nigeria recently evacuated its first batch of citizens, with over 1,000 Nigerians registered for repatriation.

The evacuation was fully funded by the Nigerian government and carried out by Air Peace. Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, and Liberia have also announced or organised evacuation efforts for their nationals.

See the X post below:

Xenophobia in South Africa

Xenophobia refers to prejudice, hostility, or violence directed at people perceived to be foreigners. In South Africa, anti-immigrant groups accuse undocumented migrants of taking jobs, increasing crime, and straining public services.

The current unrest is part of a long history of xenophobic violence in the country, with major outbreaks recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019. These incidents left dozens dead and forced several African governments to evacuate their citizens.

Xenophobic attacks escalate in KwaZulu-Natal as one Ugandan is killed. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Xenophobia: Nigerians are being brought home

Legit.ng earlier reported that with more than 1,000 Nigerians opting for voluntary return from South Africa and evacuation arrangements underway, attention has understandably focused on safe return. Yet the more consequential question begins after touchdown. What happens when traders, transport operators, students and small-business owners who built livelihoods abroad must restart in an economy already struggling to absorb its own labour force?

The issue is beyond repatriation logistics. Return migration is not merely a transport exercise but an economic, social and institutional test of how effectively Nigeria can reintegrate citizens whose livelihoods, incomes and identities were shaped elsewhere. What is being left behind, what awaits returnees at home, and whether existing reintegration mechanisms are adequate now require urgent attention.

Source: Legit.ng