Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has predicted stricter UK immigration policies and potential deportations of Nigerians by 2026

The UK government has implemented tighter immigration controls, sparking fears among undocumented migrants

Prophet Boma emphasised prayers for Nigerians and the UK amid economic challenges and potential natural disasters

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience reporting on migration issues across Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Amid the 'Japa' wave, Prophet Abel Boma has prophesied that the United Kingdom (UK) will enforce stricter immigration policies in 2026, including the removal of many Nigerians.

The 'Japa' wave is a colloquial term describing the mass exodus of Nigerians, particularly youth, migrating to countries like Canada, the UK, and the US in search of better living standards and opportunities. Derived from Yoruba, 'japa' means 'to run away,' 'flee,' or 'escape from,' often referring to leaving difficult economic situations, high unemployment, and insecurity.

Prophet Abel Boma warns Nigerians about UK deportations and calls on citizens to pray for guidance. Photo credits: @MPSHeathrow, @ClassicsPlanes

Source: Twitter

Estimates of Nigerians living in the UK vary, with recent figures suggesting between 300,000 and 550,000 people of Nigerian descent or nationality, driven by increased migration for work and study. Data from the 2021 Census showed 270,768 residents in England and Wales were born in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that in a new prophecy, Prophet Boma also predicted economic challenges for the UK in 2026.

Prophet warns of UK deportations

The cleric wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, February 13:

"I saw the United Kingdom deporting Nigerians. Many people without proper documentation were sent back home.

"I saw a place where Nigerians were gathered in large numbers. Suddenly, a long bus arrived and parked for hours. Immigration officers and police came, throwing people out of their houses. They demanded documentation. Those without papers were bundled into the bus. The bus moved to several places, gathering more people, and they were deported back to Nigeria.

"So we need to pray: “Pray for Nigerians abroad, especially those without documents, that they may find mercy. Pray against mass deportations.”

Deportation threat in UK

As reported by The Punch in January, several undocumented Nigerians and other Africans residing in the UK have been sleeping in waste bins on the streets to evade deportations.

In 2025, the UK government embarked on a major overhaul of immigration policy, tagged ‘Plan for Change.’

The policy sent a wave of fear among migrants as those without legal status were deported in mid-2025.

The Home Office announced that 43 asylum seekers and offenders were returned on a charter flight to Nigeria and Ghana.

Additionally, the British government stated that it would continue to tighten immigration rules to reduce net migration, strengthen border control, and reshape legal immigration around skills and contributions.

In October 2025, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch announced a proposed border policy intended to deport 150,000 illegal migrants each year, describing the plan as the “toughest reforms Britain has ever seen to border laws and operations”.

Badenoch vowed to bar anyone entering the UK illegally from ever seeking asylum, setting a target of deporting 750,000 undocumented migrants within five years.

Prophet Abel Boma predicts a challenging year ahead for the UK, citing economic and environmental concerns for 2026. Photo credit: Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma

Source: Facebook

Boma foresees UK challenges 2026

Meanwhile, in another post, Prophet Boma projected more challenges for the UK in the current year (2026).

He added via X:

"So, we are still going to pray for the UK concerning the flood in this 2026. We'll pray against water. We'll pray against fire. Economic challenges."

Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".

Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.

Source: Legit.ng