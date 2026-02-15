Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Prophetess Seeks Prayers for Jonathan's Wife, Turai Yar'Adua, Shares Prophecy on Rivers Crisis
Politics

Prophetess Seeks Prayers for Jonathan's Wife, Turai Yar'Adua, Shares Prophecy on Rivers Crisis

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Bright the Seer predicted a politician's fall from an aircraft staircase
  • The prophetess issued warnings to former first ladies of Nigeria regarding their well-being
  • Bright bemoaned purported increased aggression in Nigerian politics, especially in Rivers State

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lekki, Lagos State - Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, has projected that a politician could fall while ascending an aircraft staircase.

The celebrity prophetess, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, predicted the demise of some former first ladies of Nigeria, sending a warning message to at least two past presidents’ wives.

Bright the Seer delivers a warning message to the wives of former Nigerian presidents.
Bright the Seer sends a message to former first ladies, Patience Jonathan and Turai Yar'Adua. Photo credits: @KukoyiBusola, @michaelojuola
Source: Twitter

She also commented on the prolonged Rivers political crisis, saying property may be destroyed in the oil-rich state.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The preacher said:

“The spirit of God is showing me a particular politician, if care is not taken, is falling off from climbing the plane staircase. And the spirit of God is also showing me some passage of some former first ladies. Dame Patience Jonathan and former President Yar’Adua’s wife, and others, they should pray for longer life.”

Read also

2027 election: Prophet releases message on Tinubu’s chances amid sack plots by Atiku, Obi, others

Bright the Seer added:

“Also, the spirit of God is showing me that some Nigerian politicians will bring up a lot of issues. Some of them will end up fighting physically, one-on-one again. And the destruction of some property in Rivers State and some parts of Nigeria. Nigerian politics is becoming too aggressive and toxic. May God help them. Amen.”

The full Facebook video can be watched below:

Bright the Seer speaks on 2027 election

Meanwhile, Bright the Seer declared that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for".

She cited ample unkept agreements and "lots of spiritually unhappy souls" as her reason.

Opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are currently working towards unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Reflecting on this, Bright The Seer addressed conversations around the country's next presidential election in a recent video posted on her known Facebook page:

Read also

Pastor Anosike releases prophecy on solar collapse, chaos, "they’ll cast viruses in the sun"

“If care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for, because a lot of agreements are not kept. And a lot of souls spiritually, from Nigeria, are not happy.
“The spirit of God is saying there are a lot of assumptions that people made in the past, in 2023, that is about happening. That the 2027 general election, if the people in charge don’t take care, it is going to be like a movie that nobody saw coming.
"A lot is about happening. Whoever you are in charge in the country, sit up and do the right thing. May God help us and help the federal republic of Nigeria. God said He is still interested in Nigeria, that His children are here.”
Bright the Seer speaks on the 2027 Nigerian election as President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar continue to make the headlines.
Bright the Seer speaks ahead of the 2027 general election as President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi continue to make the headlines. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

Recall that Bright the Seer accurately predicted the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, which Tinubu won.

Months before the election, she revealed the identity of the next president of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the 'seer' also rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

Read also

Breaking: El-Rufai speaks on running in 2027 presidential election

Prophet weighs Tinubu’s 2027 chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, said President Bola Tinubu will get a second mandate.

Prophet Ikuru described Tinubu as the most formidable candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Patience JonathanRivers StateLagos State
Hot:
Sanku Lean beef pattys Happy birthday prayers Omoge saidat Tyria moore