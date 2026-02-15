Prophetess Seeks Prayers for Jonathan's Wife, Turai Yar'Adua, Shares Prophecy on Rivers Crisis
- Bright the Seer predicted a politician's fall from an aircraft staircase
- The prophetess issued warnings to former first ladies of Nigeria regarding their well-being
- Bright bemoaned purported increased aggression in Nigerian politics, especially in Rivers State
Lekki, Lagos State - Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, has projected that a politician could fall while ascending an aircraft staircase.
The celebrity prophetess, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, predicted the demise of some former first ladies of Nigeria, sending a warning message to at least two past presidents’ wives.
She also commented on the prolonged Rivers political crisis, saying property may be destroyed in the oil-rich state.
The preacher said:
“The spirit of God is showing me a particular politician, if care is not taken, is falling off from climbing the plane staircase. And the spirit of God is also showing me some passage of some former first ladies. Dame Patience Jonathan and former President Yar’Adua’s wife, and others, they should pray for longer life.”
Bright the Seer added:
“Also, the spirit of God is showing me that some Nigerian politicians will bring up a lot of issues. Some of them will end up fighting physically, one-on-one again. And the destruction of some property in Rivers State and some parts of Nigeria. Nigerian politics is becoming too aggressive and toxic. May God help them. Amen.”
The full Facebook video can be watched below:
Bright the Seer speaks on 2027 election
Meanwhile, Bright the Seer declared that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for".
She cited ample unkept agreements and "lots of spiritually unhappy souls" as her reason.
Opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are currently working towards unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.
Reflecting on this, Bright The Seer addressed conversations around the country's next presidential election in a recent video posted on her known Facebook page:
“If care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for, because a lot of agreements are not kept. And a lot of souls spiritually, from Nigeria, are not happy.
“The spirit of God is saying there are a lot of assumptions that people made in the past, in 2023, that is about happening. That the 2027 general election, if the people in charge don’t take care, it is going to be like a movie that nobody saw coming.
"A lot is about happening. Whoever you are in charge in the country, sit up and do the right thing. May God help us and help the federal republic of Nigeria. God said He is still interested in Nigeria, that His children are here.”
Recall that Bright the Seer accurately predicted the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, which Tinubu won.
Months before the election, she revealed the identity of the next president of Nigeria.
In the same vein, the 'seer' also rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the 2021 Anambra State governorship election.
