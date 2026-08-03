US Mission urged travellers to rely only on official US government sources for visa information

The embassy directed visa applicants to Travel.State.Gov for verified travel guidance

The advisory formed part of the US Mission's #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign

The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised visa applicants and travellers to rely only on official US government sources when seeking information about American visa policies and travel requirements.

In a post shared on its official X account, the mission warned members of the public against depending on unofficial sources for visa guidance. It directed prospective travellers to the US Department of State's official travel website for accurate and up to date information.

The embassy directed prospective travellers to Travel.State.Gov for visa guidance. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The mission wrote: "Make sure you are getting official information about U.S. visa policies. Please always check official sites for travel guidance. Visit travel.state.gov to learn more."

The advisory forms part of the mission's #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign, which encourages travellers to verify immigration and travel information through official government platforms before making plans or submitting visa applications.

According to the US Department of State, its Travel.State.Gov website provides comprehensive information on visa procedures, passport services, international travel guidance, emergency assistance, travel advisories and other consular services.

The website also offers details on different US visa categories for foreign nationals, destination specific travel information for American citizens, and contact information for US embassies and consulates around the world.

The department said the safety and security of Americans remains its highest priority and noted that the Bureau of Consular Affairs oversees passport issuance, assists US citizens abroad and manages visa screening for foreign travellers seeking entry into the United States.

The latest advisory comes as many Nigerians continue to seek information about US visa applications, travel rules and immigration policies. The mission urged applicants to consult only official government channels to avoid misinformation that could affect their travel plans.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng