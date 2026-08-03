The government of Algeria published a list of foreign nationals who do not need a visa to enter the country

Only a small number of African nations appear on Algeria's visa exemption list as seen even in the year 2026

Most travellers, including citizens of many African countries, must apply for a visa before visiting Algeria

Algeria has published the categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from its standard visa requirements, revealing that only a handful of African countries qualify for the waiver.

Under Algeria's current rules, all non-Algerian nationals are required to obtain a visa before entering the country.

Algeria visa policy highlights exemptions for Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Seychelles, Tunisia, and Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Photo credit: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the government has carved out exceptions for citizens of specific nations, who may enter without applying for a visa in advance.

African Countries on Algeria's Visa Exemption List

According to Algerian government, among the African nations whose citizens benefit from the visa-free arrangement are Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Seychelles, and Tunisia. Outside Africa, Malaysia and Maldives are also included in the exemption list.

The list is notably short, meaning that citizens of the vast majority of African countries, including major nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, must go through the formal visa application process before travelling to Algeria.

What the Policy Means for African Travellers

For most Africans planning to visit Algeria, whether for tourism, business, or family reasons, a visa application remains a compulsory step. The exemptions apply strictly to nationals of the listed countries, and travellers holding passports from unlisted nations cannot rely on the waiver regardless of their country of residence.

Algeria, located in North Africa and bordered by countries including Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, and Mali, is the largest country on the African continent by land area. Its visa policy reflects longstanding regional ties with its North African and Saharan neighbours, most of whom appear on the exemption list.

Travellers from non-exempt countries are advised to contact the nearest Algerian embassy or consulate well in advance of their planned travel date to confirm current visa requirements and processing times.

Visa-free countries include Malaysia and Maldives, showing Algeria’s selective approach to international travel access. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5 African countries granting visa-free access

Legit.ng earlier reported that Visa-free travel across Africa is gaining momentum, making it easier for Nigerians and other Africans to explore the continent without the hassle of paperwork.

Seychelles was the first African nation to welcome all visitors without a visa. Known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs and lush forests, the island nation also celebrates a vibrant Creole culture. Its pioneering stance on visa-free entry set the tone for other African countries to follow.

Source: Legit.ng