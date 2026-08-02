ECOWAS Invites Nigerians to Apply for 2027 Paid Graduate Immersion Programme

ECOWAS opened applications for its 2027 Young Graduates Immersion Programme, giving eligible Nigerians and other West African graduates an opportunity to gain one year of fully funded professional experience

The regional organisation said applicants must be citizens of an ECOWAS member state, be 32 years old or younger, and possess a recognised degree in a relevant field

Successful candidates were expected to receive professional training, mentorship, leadership development and hands-on experience while working in ECOWAS institutions across West Africa

Young Nigerians seeking international work experience now have an opportunity to launch their careers after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened applications for its 2027 Young Graduates Immersion Programme.

The one-year programme offers selected graduates a fully funded professional placement within ECOWAS institutions and agencies, where participants will contribute to regional integration projects while receiving training, mentorship and leadership development.

ECOWAS headquarters as the regional body opened applications for its 2027 Young Graduates Immersion Programme. Photo: FB/ECOWAS

Source: Twitter

ECOWAS announced that applications opened on July 31, 2026, and will remain open until August 31, 2026.

According to the regional bloc, the initiative is designed to equip young professionals with practical experience while preparing the next generation of leaders across West Africa.

"Are you a dynamic young graduate and citizen of an ECOWAS Member State? Do you want to kick-start your career with an excellent professional experience in a regional institution? This is your opportunity," ECOWAS said in the application notice.

Who Can Apply for ECOWAS programme?

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of an ECOWAS member state: Nigerians and citizens of all ECOWAS member countries are eligible to apply for the programme. Be 32 years old or younger: Applicants must not be older than 32 years at the time of applying. Hold a recognised degree: Candidates must possess a degree in a relevant field from a recognised higher institution.

When is the application deadline

Applications opened on July 31, 2026, and will close on August 31, 2026.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline.

How Nigerians Can Apply

Interested Nigerians can complete their applications through the official ECOWAS Young Graduates Immersion Programme portal.

The application process involves six key steps:

Create an account Register on the ECOWAS application portal and access the online application form. Complete your personal information Fill in your personal details and contact information accurately. Provide academic and professional details Enter your educational qualifications and any relevant professional experience. Upload supporting documents Applicants are required to upload: Degree certificate

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Motivation letter Review your application Carefully check all information before final submission to ensure accuracy. Submit the application Once satisfied that every section has been completed correctly, submit the application online.

Benefits of the ECOWAS Graduate Programme

Successful applicants will spend one year working in ECOWAS institutions and agencies across West Africa.

Participants will enjoy several benefits, including:

Professional work experience: Graduates will work on projects supporting regional integration and development. Training and mentorship: Participants will receive advanced training and personalised guidance from experienced professionals. Leadership development: The programme includes opportunities designed to strengthen leadership and management skills. Regional networking opportunities: Participants will build connections with experts and professionals from across West Africa and beyond.

ECOWAS said the immersion programme is intended to nurture young African professionals by giving them practical experience within regional institutions while promoting stronger cooperation and development among member states.

The organisation said the initiative provides graduates with an opportunity to contribute to regional integration efforts while gaining valuable workplace experience that can strengthen their future careers.

Shettima urges ECOWAS to confront South Africa

Previously, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has challenged South Africa to remember who funded its freedom, telling ECOWAS leaders that Nigerian students had money taken from their scholarship allowances to bankroll anti-apartheid liberation movements across Southern Africa.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday, July 20, while addressing the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Sierra Leone, where he pushed for a united West African response to xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa

Source: Legit.ng