New Zealand's immigration authority has announced two new residency pathways under the Skilled Migrant Category, taking effect on August 24, 2026

The Skilled Work Experience pathway and the Trades and Technician pathway each carry distinct qualification and work history requirements

Foreign workers already in New Zealand and those in trades or technical roles are among those most directly affected by the changes

New Zealand's immigration authority has announced significant changes to the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa (SMC), including the introduction of two brand-new residency pathways that will come into force on 24 August 2026.

The update, published by Immigration New Zealand, also includes revisions to the existing points-based pathway and adjustments to the SMC wage threshold rules.

New Zealand opens two residence routes for migrant workers and shares eligibility conditions. Photo Credit: SOPA Images, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The changes are aimed at broadening access to permanent residency for skilled workers, particularly those already employed in New Zealand.

Two new pathways to New Zealand residency

The first new route, called the Skilled Work Experience pathway, is designed for workers with a strong employment history.

To qualify, an applicant must hold or have a job offer in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation paying at least 1.1 times the SMC median wage, have at least three years of relevant work experience in a comparable occupation, and have completed an additional two years of skilled work experience in New Zealand at the required pay level.

Self-employment cannot be counted as relevant work experience, and applicants in Red List occupations are not eligible.

The second route, the Trades and Technician pathway, targets workers in trade and technical roles.

Eligibility requires employment in an approved trades or technician occupation paid at least the SMC median wage, a relevant qualification at level 4 or above on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF), at least 2.5 years of post-qualification relevant work experience, and a further 1.5 years of post-qualification skilled work experience completed in New Zealand.

For both new pathways, relevant work experience must have been gained within the 10 years before the application date, while skilled work experience must fall within a timeframe equal to twice the required duration counted back from the date of application.

Updates to the points-based pathway

The existing points-based pathway, which requires applicants to reach a threshold of six points and hold a skilled job or job offer, is also being updated. From 24 August 2026, applicants will be able to earn extra points for New Zealand qualifications, claim more points for overseas bachelor's degrees and postgraduate certificates, and meet the six-point threshold with less New Zealand work experience than previously required.

Accountants who are members of CPA Australia and who can perform the work of a Qualified Statutory Accountant in New Zealand will also be able to claim six points under the points-based pathway from the same date.

Additionally, English language test results will be valid for five years instead of two for applicants and their partners who hold an eligible occupational registration.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had shared its citizenship application process.

New Zealand citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had shared its citizenship application fee.

According to the New Zealand government's official citizenship portal, the fee structure is divided into two tiers based on the age of the applicant.

Adults aged 16 and above are required to pay NZ$560 (approximately ₦234,000) to submit their citizenship application.

Source: Legit.ng