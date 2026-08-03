Bauchi State Police Command arrested two suspects allegedly linked to a kidnapping attack in Alkaleri LGA on July 31, 2026

Armed men stormed a man's home in Gwanar Dutse Village at 5 a.m., shooting him in the right thigh as he tried to flee

The two suspects, aged 18 and 22, allegedly confessed to acting as informants for the attackers during preliminary investigations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested two men suspected of helping kidnappers attack a resident of Gwanar Dutse Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson SP Nafiu Habib said the arrests were made as part of the Command's broader drive to tackle kidnapping and violent crime across the state.

Feeding the attackers": Bauchi Police nab 2 suspects linked to kidnapping. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Habib confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists on Monday, August 3, 2026.

According to Habib, a group of armed men broke into the home of a 46-year-old man in Gwanar Dutse Village, Gwana District, at around 5 a.m. on July 31, 2026, with the intention of abducting him.

The victim was shot in his right thigh while trying to escape and was transported to the General Hospital, Kashere, where he is currently receiving treatment and recovering.

Suspects arrested hours after kidnapping attack

Personnel from the Gobirawo Outstation, acting on intelligence, tracked down and arrested two suspects on August 2, 2026, at approximately 3:28 p.m.

The suspects were named as Idi Riga, 18, from Gwanar Dutse Village, and Murtala Sani, 22, from Rifta Unguwan Jauro Musa, Gobirawo Ward.

Early investigations revealed that both men allegedly admitted to feeding the attackers with information ahead of the assault, effectively serving as ground-level informants for the criminal group.

Both suspects are now in police custody, and the case has been forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Bauchi for a thorough investigation with a view to prosecution.

Police commissioner urges public vigilance

Commissioner of Police CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu used the occasion to reassure Bauchi residents that the Command remains committed to clearing the state of criminal elements.

He called on members of the public to stay alert and share any credible information with the police promptly, stressing that community cooperation is key to preventing further attacks.

Bauchi police arrest two informants after kidnap attack. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Six kidnappers arrested in Edo forest raid

Recall that security forces in Edo State carried out a daring night raid in Agbede Forest, leading to the arrest of six suspected kidnappers.

The operation was based on intelligence provided by a victim who identified the camp where he had been held captive.

Authorities said the arrests sent a strong warning to criminal groups that Edo forests would no longer serve as safe havens.

Gunmen abduct 8 Ogun poly students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected kidnappers attacked a student residence in Ipara, Remi North LGA, Ogun State, around 9 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, cancelled Thursday examinations following the abduction of eight of its students in Ogun State.

Police confirmed reports of abduction in the Ipara area and deployed anti-kidnapping and tactical units to the scene.

Source: Legit.ng