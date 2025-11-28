ECOWAS has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies after military officers seized power

The bloc condemned the arrest of President Umaro Embalo and demanded the immediate release of all detained officials

General Horta N’Tam was appointed by the coup leaders as head of a one-year transition following the shutdown of the electoral process

ECOWAS has removed Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making organs following Wednesday’s military seizure of power.

The regional bloc reached the decision during an emergency session of its Mediation and Security Council held late Thursday.

Guinea-Bissau Army general Horta N'Tam (C) poses with other military leaders after being sworn in as the transition leader and the leader of the High Command in Bissau on November 27, 2025.

The development followed a dramatic takeover by military officers barely three days after the country’s disputed presidential and legislative elections.

Regional bloc reacts to coup

At the end of the virtual meeting chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, ECOWAS announced the suspension under the provisions of its Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The bloc said constitutional rule must return before Guinea Bissau can be reinstated.

Military officers had halted the release of election results and closed the country’s borders soon after assuming control. They also froze the electoral process and detained several officials.

ECOWAS condemns arrests and detention

The MSC criticised the arrest of President Umaro Embalo and other political figures. It said the interruption of the democratic process was unacceptable.

“The MSC condemns in the strongest terms the coup d’etat perpetrated on 26 November 2025 and calls for the unconditional restoration of constitutional order without delay,” the bloc stated.

It added that it rejected any situation that undermines the will of the people or sustains the military takeover. ECOWAS insisted that the results of the election must be announced without obstruction.

Demand for release of detained officials

The council asked the coup leaders to free all detainees immediately. It listed the president, electoral officials and other political actors among those whose release should not be delayed.

ECOWAS said the military must respect the rights of the country’s citizens and allow the electoral commission to complete its work.

Guinea-Bissau’s new authorities have appointed General Horta N’Tam as head of state for a one-year transition period. He was sworn in as leader of the High Command on Wednesday.

