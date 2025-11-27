Africa Digital Media Awards

Tinubu’s Govt Takes Step To Return Jonathan from Guinea-Bissau After Coup
Africa

Tinubu’s Govt Takes Step To Return Jonathan from Guinea-Bissau After Coup

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read

  • Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is trapped in Guinea-Bissau after the military overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo
  • Jonathan and other high-profile observers on the joint mission of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) are stranded in the country
  • A senior government source shared details of the moves and steps the President Bola Ahmed's administration is taking to ensure Jonathan's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bissau- Guinea-Bissau - Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and some other African leaders are trapped in Guinea-Bissau after the military took over the country.

Legit.ng reports that soldiers took over the country in a coup d’état on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Jonathan and 35 other high-profile observers on the joint mission of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) are in Guinea-Bissau to monitor the presidential election held on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

As reported by TheCable, the observers called on the AU and ECOWAS to take urgent steps to restore constitutional order.

They demanded the immediate release of all detained officials in the West African country.

The election observers’ delegation is scheduled to leave Guinea-Bissau on November 29.

According to Vanguard, a senior government source said Jonathan is safe in Guinea-Bissau.

The source disclosed that arrangements are underway for his return to Nigeria.

Speaking further, the source said a multinational task force, which includes Nigerian personnel, is present in Guinea-Bissau to support the safety of Jonathan and other Nigerian officials currently in the country.

“Nigeria is taking the necessary steps to ensure their security and facilitate their return.”

Nigeria Condemns Guinea-Bissau Coup

Nigeria has condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the swift restoration of constitutional rule.

The coup plotters arrested President Umaro Embalo and suspended the electoral process after Sunday’s election.

ECOWAS and African Union observers denounced the takeover and urged immediate steps to revive the democratic order

Guinea-Bissau descended into political turmoil on November 26 as President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was allegedly arrested in what he described as a “coup d’état”.

Embalo, Guinea-Bissau's leader since February 27, 2020, disclosed that he was detained around 1pm local time in his office at the presidential palace in the capital city of Bissau.

Also reportedly taken into custody were the armed forces’ chief of staff, General Biaguê Na Ntan; deputy chief of staff, General Mamadou Toure; and others.

Source: Legit.ng

