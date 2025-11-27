Reps urged the federal government to use all diplomatic channels to secure former President Jonathan’s safe return from coup-hit Guinea-Bissau

Lawmakers raised alarm over Jonathan’s safety and stressed that every Nigerian affected by the crisis deserved equal protection

The House adopted a motion calling for intensified diplomatic efforts as military tensions escalated in Guinea-Bissau

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to activate all diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president is currently stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup.

Reps Send Message To Tinubu's Govt Over Ex-President Jonathan In Guinea-Bissau Amid Military Coup

Legit.ng gathered that Jonathan travelled to the West African nation as part of a joint African Union, ECOWAS and West African Elders Forum observer mission for last weekend’s presidential election when the coup unfolded.

Reps raise alarm over Jonathan’s safety

The matter was brought to the floor during Thursday’s plenary, which initially focused on economic hardships affecting Nigerians.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu interrupted proceedings to draw attention to what he described as “an urgent matter requiring national attention”.

House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who provided further details, reminded lawmakers of Jonathan’s long-standing contributions to international election monitoring across countries such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa.

“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup. While we are not here to debate the coup itself, the safety of Nigeria’s former president is a matter of national importance," Ihonvbere stated.

He added that the Federal Government was already aware of the development and had begun taking steps to secure Jonathan’s return.

Call for equal protection for all Nigerians

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda supported the motion, stressing the need to prioritise Jonathan’s safety while also ensuring that no Nigerian affected by the unrest is neglected.

“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.

The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the government to intensify diplomatic efforts not only for Jonathan’s safety but also for the protection of all Nigerians caught in the crisis.

Tensions rise in Guinea-Bissau

Reports from international media indicate escalating tension in the country. On Wednesday, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken control of the government.

Guinea-Bissau Military Coup: "Jonathan Must Return Home," Reps Send Message To Tinubu's Govt

He confirmed the suspension of the electoral process and the closure of national borders, three days after presidential and legislative elections were held.

Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, widely expected to win the election, was reported to be inside a building behind military headquarters, alongside the chief of staff and the interior minister, according to a senior military officer who spoke anonymously to AFP.

The House reiterated that Nigeria must closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation, stating that safeguarding its former president and citizens abroad remains a constitutional and moral responsibility.

Nigeria reacts to Guinea-Bissau Coup

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has issued a strong denunciation of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional governance after soldiers arrested President Umaro Embalo and several officials on Wednesday, November 26, during the uprising.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the development as a setback for the region at a moment when West Africa continues to grapple with repeated disruptions to democratic order.

