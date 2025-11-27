Guinea-Bissau Military Coup: "Jonathan Must Return Home," Reps Send Message To Tinubu's Govt
- Reps urged the federal government to use all diplomatic channels to secure former President Jonathan’s safe return from coup-hit Guinea-Bissau
- Lawmakers raised alarm over Jonathan’s safety and stressed that every Nigerian affected by the crisis deserved equal protection
- The House adopted a motion calling for intensified diplomatic efforts as military tensions escalated in Guinea-Bissau
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to activate all diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The former president is currently stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup.
Legit.ng gathered that Jonathan travelled to the West African nation as part of a joint African Union, ECOWAS and West African Elders Forum observer mission for last weekend’s presidential election when the coup unfolded.
Reps raise alarm over Jonathan’s safety
The matter was brought to the floor during Thursday’s plenary, which initially focused on economic hardships affecting Nigerians.
Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu interrupted proceedings to draw attention to what he described as “an urgent matter requiring national attention”.
House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who provided further details, reminded lawmakers of Jonathan’s long-standing contributions to international election monitoring across countries such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa.
“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup. While we are not here to debate the coup itself, the safety of Nigeria’s former president is a matter of national importance," Ihonvbere stated.
He added that the Federal Government was already aware of the development and had begun taking steps to secure Jonathan’s return.
Call for equal protection for all Nigerians
Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda supported the motion, stressing the need to prioritise Jonathan’s safety while also ensuring that no Nigerian affected by the unrest is neglected.
“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.
The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the government to intensify diplomatic efforts not only for Jonathan’s safety but also for the protection of all Nigerians caught in the crisis.
Tensions rise in Guinea-Bissau
Reports from international media indicate escalating tension in the country. On Wednesday, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken control of the government.
He confirmed the suspension of the electoral process and the closure of national borders, three days after presidential and legislative elections were held.
Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, widely expected to win the election, was reported to be inside a building behind military headquarters, alongside the chief of staff and the interior minister, according to a senior military officer who spoke anonymously to AFP.
The House reiterated that Nigeria must closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation, stating that safeguarding its former president and citizens abroad remains a constitutional and moral responsibility.
Nigeria reacts to Guinea-Bissau Coup
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has issued a strong denunciation of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional governance after soldiers arrested President Umaro Embalo and several officials on Wednesday, November 26, during the uprising.
The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the development as a setback for the region at a moment when West Africa continues to grapple with repeated disruptions to democratic order.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944