Nigeria has condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the swift restoration of constitutional rule

The coup plotters arrested President Umaro Embalo and suspended the electoral process after Sunday’s election

ECOWAS and African Union observers denounced the takeover and urged immediate steps to revive the democratic order

Nigeria has issued a strong denunciation of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional governance after soldiers arrested President Umaro Embalo and several officials on Wednesday, November 26, during the uprising.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the development as a setback for the region at a moment when West Africa continues to grapple with repeated disruptions to democratic order.

A statement signed by ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa on Thursday, November 27, said the government was “dismayed” by the events, calling the coup “unfortunate” and a direct challenge to the principles underpinning regional stability.

Nigeria warns coup plotters

The ministry insisted that the takeover violated the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which rejects any power gained through unconstitutional means.

It reaffirmed Nigeria’s solidarity with citizens of Guinea-Bissau and demanded the “immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea Bissau”.

Nigeria urged actors in the country to maintain calm and engage in peaceful dialogue following the recently concluded elections.

The statement warned that those responsible would be held accountable for actions capable of driving the country toward deeper turmoil.

Regional bodies react to military takeover

The Nigerian government also pledged to work with regional and international partners to secure a rapid return to normalcy. It said coordinated diplomatic steps were necessary to prevent further deterioration and to safeguard democratic processes across the subregion.

Guinea-Bissau’s military leadership announced on Wednesday that it had taken total control of the country, suspended the electoral process and closed the borders.

General Denis N’Canha addressed journalists, stating that a command made up of all branches of the armed forces had assumed responsibility for state affairs until further notice.

President Embalo, who was widely expected to perform strongly in Sunday’s election, was arrested by the soldiers.

ECOWAS, AU Condemn Takeover

Election observers from ECOWAS and the African Union have also condemned the coup.

Their joint statement described the action as an attempt to derail the democratic process and urged both bodies to take steps necessary to restore constitutional order.

