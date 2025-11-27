Guinea-Bissau Coup: FG Gives Fresh Update On Jonathan’s Whereabouts
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau.
Legit.ng reports that the military toppled the country’s government in a coup on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
The soldiers, called the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,” ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process; the closure of all land, air, and sea borders; and an overnight curfew.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Jonathan left Guinea-Bissau on a special flight with members of his delegation.
As reported by The Punch, Ebienfa made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, November 27, 2025.
“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas.”
Jonathan had been in the country monitoring last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections before the military announced it had seized power.
The former Nigerian leader led the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs faulted the coup for leading to “an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.”
Ebienfa described the military action as a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
FG takes step to return Jonathan from Guinea-Bissau
Recall that Jonathan was trapped in Guinea-Bissau after the military overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo
Jonathan and other high-profile observers on the joint mission of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) are stranded in the country.
A senior government source shared details of the moves and steps President Bola Ahmed's administration is taking to ensure Jonathan's return to Nigeria.
Nigeria condemns the Guinea-Bissau coup
Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the swift restoration of constitutional rule.
The coup plotters arrested President Umaro Embalo and suspended the electoral process after Sunday’s election.
ECOWAS and African Union observers denounced the takeover and urged immediate steps to revive the democratic order.
