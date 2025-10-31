Guinea-Bissau’s military says it has foiled an alleged coup attempt just hours before election campaigning was due to begin

Senior officers, including Brigadier General Daba Nawalna, were arrested in a coordinated overnight operation

Authorities claim the plot was aimed at disrupting the country’s November 2025 presidential and legislative elections

Guinea-Bissau’s military announced that it had successfully stopped an alleged coup plot aimed at derailing the country’s upcoming general elections, detaining several senior officers in a swift overnight operation.

The arrests were carried out on 30 October, just hours before the official start of campaigning for the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for 23 November 2025.

Brigadier General Daba Nawalna detained in Bissau over suspected attempt to subvert constitutional order. Photo credit: Bloomberg/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Authorities confirmed that Brigadier General Daba Nawalna, also known as Dahaba Na Walna, was among those detained. Nawalna, who serves as director of the Military Training Centre and is a former president of the Military High Court, was apprehended at his residence in the capital, Bissau.

Coup attempt aimed to disrupt electoral process

Speaking at a press conference in Bissau on Friday, Deputy Chief of Staff Mamadu Ture said the alleged plot was designed to “subvert the constitutional order” and “disrupt the electoral process”.

While Ture did not disclose the total number of officers arrested, he identified Nawalna as the suspected mastermind behind the scheme.

The military operation, carried out jointly by the army and state security services, took place overnight and led to the detention of Nawalna and his alleged co-conspirators.

Political tensions ahead of Guinea-Bissau’s presidential election

The presidential election is set for 23 November, with incumbent President Umaro Embaló widely expected to retain power following the disqualification of the main opposition.

The vote had originally been planned for November 2024 but was postponed by Embaló, who cited political instability, logistical issues, and ongoing disputes over presidential term limits.

Embaló’s tenure has faced legal and political scrutiny, with opposition figures and judicial authorities arguing that his term should have ended in February 2025.

The president has maintained that his official term began in November 2020, following the resolution of legal challenges to his election.

Guinea-Bissau, a Portuguese-speaking nation in West Africa, has a long history of political unrest and military coups since gaining independence in 1974.

Although the country experienced a period of relative stability after its 2014 presidential election, frequent power struggles, alleged coup attempts, and institutional disputes continue to threaten its democratic progress.

Election campaign in Guinea-Bissau begins amid political tension and foiled coup attempt. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

